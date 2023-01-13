Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz unveiling spending plan to end child poverty
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is set to unveil his spending plan to end child poverty in Minnesota. The DFL governor is releasing his two-year overall budget in stages, starting today at an event at a school where he will discuss his priorities for children, families, and education. Walz is proposing the state's largest ever investment in public education, including funds for free school meals, mental health services, special education, and teacher recruitment and training.
voiceofalexandria.com
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
Hydrologist Paul Wotzka looks out at Beaver Creek in Wabasha County, Minnesota. Photo by Nicole Neri for Investigate Midwest. WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the state
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of central, west central, northwest, and north central Minnesota. Officials say to expect mixed precipitation at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 mph will also cause travel concerns.
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine) (seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. NORTH5. 08-16-18-24-25 (eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $59,000. Pick 3. 5-8-9 (five, eight, nine) Powerball. 04-14-33-39-61,...
Comments / 2