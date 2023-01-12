Read full article on original website
Air Force Hosts Wyoming Tuesday
TV/Stream: TV: Altitude 2/Stream: MWN (Talent: Todd Romero, Rachel Galligan) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/25-9, 13-5, 4th MW. Streak: W2/L7. Last Game: W, 51-48, at Fresno State/L, 85-68 vs. Boise State. Next Game: 1/17 vs. #23/25 San...
Women’s Gymnastics Makes 2023 Debut Hosting San Jose State
Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - The eve of a long-awaited 2023 season for the Air Force women's gymnastics' team has finally arrived, with the Falcons set to debut against San Jose State in the Cadet West Gym on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
No. 28 Falcon Wrestling rolls past CSU Bakersfield, 30-9
USAF ACADEMY – Air Force won seven of 10 bouts to outscore CSU Bakersfield, 30-9, Sunday afternoon in Clune Arena. The Falcons improve to 4-1 on the season while the Roadrunners drop to 0-3. The Falcons were led byNoah Blake and No. 7 Wyatt Hendrickson who recorded falls in their respective bouts. Giano Petrucelli (165) and Calvin Sund (197) put up bonus points with a major decision and a technical fall, respectively.
Air Force Rallies To Gritty Road Win At Fresno State, 51-48
FRESNO, Calif. – Air Force men's basketball (11-7, 2-3 MW) rallied from a double-digit deficit to take down Fresno State (6-11, 2-4 MW), 51-48, in a Mountain West game Saturday night at Save Mart Center. The Falcons won its second-straight conference road game for the first time since 2018 and its 11 wins already matches its win total from last season.
Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 4-1
WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross scored two power-play goals in the first period and held off Air Force for a 4-1 win in an Atlantic Hockey game Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass. Air Force (6-14-2, 2-9-1 AHA) was called for five penalties in the...
Falcons cruise to top finish in quad meet
USAFA, Colo.- Air Force, hosting Wyoming, Northern Colorado, and Colorado School of Mines, defeated all three of its foes at the Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons team score of 1,567 bested the field following the weekend quad meet. "Coming back to USAFA after an amazing training trip and excellent practices, we...
Live Storm Updates: Rain expected to return Sunday night
The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown
Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
Decades-Old Northern California Chain DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Ending Run In San Diego's North County
Northern California's six decades-old DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is closing its sole area location in San Diego's North County after only a short run. In 1956, Mamma and Papa Di Cicco and their four sons opened the first DiCicco's Italian Restaurant in Fresno, CA. Over the years, members of the DiCicco's family have opened nearly 20 restaurants around California, many of which are independently owned and operated. For the San Diego location, Sandy DiCicco partnered with San Diego's Grand Restaurant Group (Bellamy's, Nick & G's, Giaola Italian Kitchen, Cork & Knife, Alejandra’s Fine Mexican Food & Cantina) to bring her family's legacy to Escondido.
Monterey Zoo takes in Merced's Applegate Park Zoo animals
As City and State crews worked to secure areas of erosion on the swollen waterway -- Zookeepers and volunteers teamed up with the Monterey zoo to secure more than a dozen animals.
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
