A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO