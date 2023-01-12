ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen Georgia star’s heartbreaking final tweet goes viral

Less than a week after celebrating their second-straight national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs were hit with some shocking and tragic news on Sunday morning when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident. It’s a tragic scenario all around, but Willock’s final tweet is heartbreaking and really puts into perspective what kind of person he is.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Justin Herbert sends coach clear message after horrible loss

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in NFL playoff history on Saturday, surrendering a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately losing 31-30. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been the focal point of fans’ ire, and rightfully so. But Staley—and longtime Chargers general...
NFL world reacts to hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign

A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD

Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
NFL world reacts to insane Joe Burrow news

It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons that quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but one stat explains just how dominant he’s been so early in his career.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment

Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision

When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
Jaguars make major quarterback decision

During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Kirk Cousins explains controversial Justin Jefferson decision

With the game on the line during Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card round playoff game against the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins chose not to throw to star receiver Justin Jefferson on 4th-and-8 late in the fourth quarter. And after the game, he explained his decision. During...
NFL world blasts officials for horrible penalty call

The New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings had a back-and-forth game on Sunday, but a horrible roughing the passer penalty almost played a huge role in deciding the game. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 31-24 and driving. New York defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence applied pressure on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, forcing an errant pass and sending Cousins to to the ground.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud has finally entered the 2023 NFL Draft

It's official. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. On his final day of being eligible to formally declare, Stroud put an announcement on Twitter. "To Buckeye Nation, it's been a helluva ride. To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you...
