4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
thecomeback.com
Fallen Georgia star’s heartbreaking final tweet goes viral
Less than a week after celebrating their second-straight national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs were hit with some shocking and tragic news on Sunday morning when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident. It’s a tragic scenario all around, but Willock’s final tweet is heartbreaking and really puts into perspective what kind of person he is.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
thecomeback.com
Justin Herbert sends coach clear message after horrible loss
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in NFL playoff history on Saturday, surrendering a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately losing 31-30. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been the focal point of fans’ ire, and rightfully so. But Staley—and longtime Chargers general...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign
A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD
Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Joe Burrow news
It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons that quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but one stat explains just how dominant he’s been so early in his career.
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
2024 QB decommits from the Auburn Tigers
Four-star quarterback Adrian Posse has reopened his commitment.
Vols offer Texas Tech quarterback commit
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021. The Vols offered 2024 quarterback prospect Will Hammond.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision
When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
thecomeback.com
Jaguars make major quarterback decision
During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
thecomeback.com
Kirk Cousins explains controversial Justin Jefferson decision
With the game on the line during Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card round playoff game against the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins chose not to throw to star receiver Justin Jefferson on 4th-and-8 late in the fourth quarter. And after the game, he explained his decision. During...
Ed Reed Apologizes
Ed Reed posted an apology for his recent tone, speech, and actions in two Tik Tok videos he posted.
atozsports.com
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
Falcons Coach to Leave, Become Titans Offensive Coordinator?
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London could be on the move, creating an opening at a critical spot on the coaching staff.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts officials for horrible penalty call
The New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings had a back-and-forth game on Sunday, but a horrible roughing the passer penalty almost played a huge role in deciding the game. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 31-24 and driving. New York defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence applied pressure on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, forcing an errant pass and sending Cousins to to the ground.
Yardbarker
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud has finally entered the 2023 NFL Draft
It's official. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. On his final day of being eligible to formally declare, Stroud put an announcement on Twitter. "To Buckeye Nation, it's been a helluva ride. To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you...
