Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
Lancaster Farming
Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022
Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
Lancaster Farming
Labor Costs Pressure New York Farms [Opinion]
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State recognizes some of the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture, and her proposals to expand markets and tax credits are much appreciated. This includes a plan to make the investment tax credit refundable and increase state procurement of New York farm products. We...
