Troy, NY

rpiathletics.com

Four Runner-Ups for Men's Track & Field

UTICA, N.Y. - Peter Cavanaugh and Donovan Myrick both had two runner-up finishes to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's track & field team compile 96 points and finish second of 15 schools at the multi-divisional Utica University Winter Opener at the Hutton Sports & Recreation Center. SUNY Cortland was first with 125.5 points with Utica (77), St. Lawrence University (64.5), and SUNY Brockport (58) rounding out the top five.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

No. 25 Men's Basketball Suffers Setback to SLU

TROY, N.Y. - The St. Lawrence University men's basketball team held No. 25 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to only 37 points on 26.5 percent shooting and the Saints upended the Engineers 50-37 in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Arena. RPI falls to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the Saints improving to 8-5 and 4-3. St. Lawrence's zone defense held RPI to 17 first half points, including only 12 after the Engineers took a 5-0 lead three minutes into the game. The Saints scored the next 13 points for a 13-5 edge with 10:37 left in the first half. Five different players scored in that span with three (Aidan Macaulay, Gavin Macaulay, and Liam McDonald) knocking down three pointers. RPI'sAvery Eugster snapped the skid with a jumper at 9:36 and teammate Dylan Matchett followed with a bucket in the paint to bring the home team within 13-9.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Two From Women's Track & Field Earn Seconds

TROY, N.Y. - Emma McGuinn had a second and a third and Jillian Lees had a runner-up as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's track & field team returned to action at the multi-divisional Utica University Winter Opener at the Hutton Sports & Recreation Center. The competition was Rensselaer's first since December 10.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men’s Hockey Falls at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team was defeated by the Brown Bears Saturday night by a final score of 3-0 from Meehan Auditorium. With the loss, RPI falls to 8-14-1 overall and 3-9-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Brown improves to 7-10-2 and 3-7-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
PROVIDENCE, RI

