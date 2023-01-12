TROY, N.Y. - The St. Lawrence University men's basketball team held No. 25 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to only 37 points on 26.5 percent shooting and the Saints upended the Engineers 50-37 in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Arena. RPI falls to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the Saints improving to 8-5 and 4-3. St. Lawrence's zone defense held RPI to 17 first half points, including only 12 after the Engineers took a 5-0 lead three minutes into the game. The Saints scored the next 13 points for a 13-5 edge with 10:37 left in the first half. Five different players scored in that span with three (Aidan Macaulay, Gavin Macaulay, and Liam McDonald) knocking down three pointers. RPI'sAvery Eugster snapped the skid with a jumper at 9:36 and teammate Dylan Matchett followed with a bucket in the paint to bring the home team within 13-9.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO