First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 17th, 2023
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years. A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation. Leaving the alcohol behind and participating in 'Dry January' is becoming increasingly popular. Coralville applies for funding to move power, communications lines underground.
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Cloudy today, next system arrives with rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a cooler and quieter day all across eastern Iowa. Plan on a cloudy sky throughout, with highs generally in the 30s. As we look ahead to the next system, it continues to look like this will affect us late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance. Trends, at the very least, continue to favor the northern half of our area for the heaviest snow and that is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this time period. Farther south, mixed precipitation will very likely result in lower snowfall amounts, but, impacts on area roads will still be felt. The bottom line is to stay informed and plugged in for the latest forecast information as we get closer.
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
Next system brings winter back to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to be abnormally warm out there today for the middle of January. We will be a few degrees off of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1990. High temperatures will climb in to the middle 50s. WATCH: The impact of recent...
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow to impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall falls during the afternoon and evening and it will impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a fairly quiet January so far with shovels and snowblowers gathering dust. For some, that may change pretty soon!. We are monitoring a system that’ll be affecting eastern Iowa with both rain and snow later this week. Here are some key points going forward:
Winter Storm Watch
(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two...
The One Thing That Shocks People When They Move To Iowa
It can be a bit of a culture shock. I've lived in Iowa for two years now, and I've loved almost every second of it. The winters are bitter and the gas station pizza can only keep you warm at night for so long. Okay? Be better, Iowa!. There were...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Brides-to-be feeling pinch of inflation in wedding planning
Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A Maryland man returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a special message after having his life saved watching his favorite team take on the Hawkeyes in 2022. Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.
Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules
(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
