Iowa State

KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 17th, 2023

What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years. A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation. Leaving the alcohol behind and participating in 'Dry January' is becoming increasingly popular. Coralville applies for funding to move power, communications lines underground.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cloudy today, next system arrives with rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a cooler and quieter day all across eastern Iowa. Plan on a cloudy sky throughout, with highs generally in the 30s. As we look ahead to the next system, it continues to look like this will affect us late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance. Trends, at the very least, continue to favor the northern half of our area for the heaviest snow and that is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this time period. Farther south, mixed precipitation will very likely result in lower snowfall amounts, but, impacts on area roads will still be felt. The bottom line is to stay informed and plugged in for the latest forecast information as we get closer.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Next system brings winter back to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to be abnormally warm out there today for the middle of January. We will be a few degrees off of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1990. High temperatures will climb in to the middle 50s. WATCH: The impact of recent...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa

It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a fairly quiet January so far with shovels and snowblowers gathering dust. For some, that may change pretty soon!. We are monitoring a system that’ll be affecting eastern Iowa with both rain and snow later this week. Here are some key points going forward:
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]

Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years

Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two...
IOWA STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Brides-to-be feeling pinch of inflation in wedding planning

Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A Maryland man returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a special message after having his life saved watching his favorite team take on the Hawkeyes in 2022. Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules

(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
IOWA STATE

