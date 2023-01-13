STAMFORD — City representatives are set to grill two candidates for the Board of Education seat previously held by Democrat Ben Lee, who resigned last month. The Stamford Democratic City Committee recently endorsed former school board member Jennienne Burke for Lee's spot, which must be filled by a Democrat per the city's charter. This week, a member of the Board of Representatives submitted Burke's name to the body's Appointments Committee for an interview. But another representative put forward the name of Jackie Pioli, a former Board of Education member who became a polarizing figure during her tenure.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO