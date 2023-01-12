Read full article on original website
A Pirates family affair
PEWAUKEE — Janowski from Terrian. Terrian from Janowski. It was a familiar sight for four years when Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian suited up for the Pewaukee boys basketball program, two 1,000-point scorers who left a lasting legacy by helping the Pirates win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
Wisconsin Indiana Basketball
Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points to lead Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday. The Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win in three weeks. They did it despite playing without two injured starters. Wisconsin has lost all three games since forward Tyler Wahl went down with an injured leg. The Hoosiers overcame an ugly start to swing the game with an 18-2 run to start the second half. The Badgers never recovered. Connor Essegian had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers.
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
Terry Allen Sternig
June 6, 1965 - January 13, 2023. Terry Allen Sternig, age 57 of Hartford passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after an all too short battle with cancer. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at his side, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born...
Lawton Standard company announces Houston Versa-Bar distribution
WAUKESHA — American Iron (AIA), a Lawton Standard company based in Waukesha, will begin stocking Versa-Bar continuous cast iron bar products and other alloy bars at their sister company, QESC, in Houston, Texas. The Houston company will also offer tubing, milling and plate-cutting services, according to a statement. “I...
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S& J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food...
Hands-on paths to careers and more
WAUKESHA — Students in the School District of Waukesha have several options to help prepare them for college and the workforce. There are different programs that are a benefit to both students and local businesses. Mollie Haubenschild, career and technical education coordinator, school to career coordinator and academic and...
Alice C. Thom
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years. Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
38th annual JanBoree begins
WAUKESHA — The 38th annual Waukesha Jan Boree kicked off Friday with a variety of events at Lowell Park aimed at bringing the community together during a time when there aren’t a lot of activities, organizers said. “I’m just here curing my post-Christmas depression,” attendee Megan White said....
3 hurt after stolen car slams into Waukesha apartment building
WAUKESHA — Three suspects were injured after a stolen car crashed into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex early Sunday, according to Dan Baumann, captain of city of Waukesha police. Shortly after 1 a.m., police tried to stop a car on East Moreland Boulevard near Frame...
