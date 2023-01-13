Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Golf-Love named as second U.S. vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
Jan 17 (Reuters) - United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for passion and experience, appointed Davis Love III as one of his vice captains on Tuesday for this year's event in Italy.
Big money in golf still not enough to change Tom Hoge
HONOLULU (AP) — Tom Hoge felt it was an easy decision to take a 5,000-mile detour between Maui and Honolulu so he could watch his alma mater, TCU, play for the national championship in football against Georgia. That didn’t end well for him or the Horned Frogs. Another...
F1 Issues Update on 2023 Schedule
Formula One has decided on what to do about the gap left from canceling the Chinese Grand Prix.
