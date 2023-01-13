Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Bleacher Report
Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2023
College football has many storied programs. Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the all-time leaders in wins and championships. Most storied programs have bright futures in 2023, but some will struggle. First, let's dive into the criteria to determine which programs are storied. (For the sake of consistency, we've used the same criteria over the last few years for this story.)
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Ohio State Star Tops B/R Scouts' QB Rankings
In a move that will surely be welcome news for teams looking to find their next franchise quarterback, Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday. This comes as anything but a surprise, as Stroud was seen as a potential top pick throughout the college...
Bleacher Report
Damar Hamlin Photographed in Return to Bills Facility amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery
Less than two weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field, Damar Hamlin has returned to the Buffalo Bills' campus. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of Hamlin at the team's facilities on Saturday afternoon:. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Bleacher Report
TCU WR Quentin Johnston, RB Kendre Miller Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
TCU will have to replace its leading rusher and leading receiver after Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston both declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Both players announced their decisions Monday on social media. Miller ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and...
Bleacher Report
5-Star SF Airious 'Ace' Bailey Commits to Rutgers; Top Recruit Ever for Rutgers
Airious "Ace" Bailey has committed to Rutgers, becoming the highest-rated prospect to ever join the men's basketball program, per Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media. Associate head coach Brandin Knight posted a locker room video to social media with Bailey hugging head coach Steve Pikiell, who yelled, "He's coming," to cheers from the team:
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh to Return as Michigan HC amid NFL Rumors, President Santa Ono Says
For the second consecutive year, Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan after flirting with the NFL. University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced Monday that Harbaugh informed him of his intention to return to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season:. Santa Ono @SantaJOno. I just got off the phone with...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies
It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver...
Bleacher Report
Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?
With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
Bleacher Report
3 Big Changes Dolphins Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss
Credit the Miami Dolphins for putting up a strong fight on Sunday despite having third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. The Dolphins nearly stole a wild-card victory from the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, and there's every reason to believe Miami would have advanced if starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was available.
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
Not since the 2006-07 Florida Gators has there been a repeat champion in men's college basketball, but the reigning champion Kansas Jayhawks remain the projected No. 1 overall seed with less than two months remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. For the other teams in last year's...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Discusses His Bengals Future: 'My Plan is to Be Here My Whole Career'
Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals back in the playoffs for the second straight season, and he hopes to continue leading the franchise into the postseason and beyond for many years to come. In an interview with Maria Taylor of NBC, Burrow said (3:12 mark):. "My plan is to be...
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions and Odds Entering Divisional Round
Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Clock Management on Final Drive Ripped in Bengals Loss Without Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens put up quite a fight without Lamar Jackson, but they ultimately fell just short in a playoff showdown against the reigning AFC champions. The Cincinnati Bengals escaped the AFC Wild Card Game with a 24-17 victory on Sunday at Paycor Stadium and will face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Yet their chances at a second consecutive Super Bowl were hanging in the balance until the final play even though Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Raiders' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason
Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders entered a new era, hiring Dave Ziegler to be their general manager and Josh McDaniels to be their head coach. Those moves didn't quite lead to immediate success for the franchise, though. The Raiders finished the 2022 season at 6-11, losing their last three...
