ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Report: Suspended MMA coach James Krause served as an agent for an online sportsbook

By Kevin Iole, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGJvH_0kD2TNUZ00

The gambling controversy surrounding highly regarded MMA trainer James Krause, a former UFC fighter, reached another level Thursday when ESPN reported that Krause acted as an agent for an online sports book. Krause was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the UFC has banned fighters from training at his gym, Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was trained by Krause for a fight with Kai Kara-France on July 30 in the co-main event of UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Moreno is scheduled to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship on Jan. 21 at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but left Krause and is being coached by Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA for the bout.

ESPN reported it spoke to multiple persons who said they'd placed bets with Krause. ESPN described the job Krause filled for ABCBetting.ag as "a middleman between offshore sportsbooks and bettors." The ESPN report noted that bettors told it that Krause provided them with a line of credit and login information.

Krause's issues came to public light following a Nov. 5 bout at Apex in Las Vegas between the Krause-coached Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on the main card of UFC Vegas 64. Minner threw a kick at Nuerdanbieke early in the fight and collapsed in pain. Nuerdanbieke quickly finished him and won by first-round knockout just 67 seconds into the bout.

Numerous online sportsbooks, as well as books in New York and New Jersey, reported an unusual amount of wagers on Nuerdanbieke to win in the first round and for the fight to end in less than 2.5 rounds. The UFC announced in a statement on Nov. 6 it had hired a Las Vegas firm, Don Best Sports, to conduct an investigation.

The UFC subsequently released Minner. The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Minner and Krause for failing to disclose his injury on a form fighters are required to complete before bouts.

ESPN reported that it had spoken to Minner and that he had denied anything untoward had occurred, saying, "Absolutely not. Nothing out of the ordinary."

Krause has not commented publicly and hasn't tweeted since Oct. 28.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
KRMG

At Australian Open, some players say they ignore the bracket

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Awaiting a new topic during a pre-Australian Open news conference, Caroline Garcia — someone skilled and smart enough to reach the U.S. Open semifinals and win the season-ending WTA Finals in 2022 — was worried the next query could involve naming possible opponents.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
115K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy