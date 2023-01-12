ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
high-profile.com

Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston

Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

New High School to be Stripped Down

Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
NEWPORT, RI
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Nominations for 10 Outstanding Women in Real Estate in 2023 is Now Open

BOSTON—Boston Real Estate Times announced that nominations for 10 Outstanding Women in Real Estate for 2023 is now open. All the winners will be honored at a breakfast award ceremony on March 10, 2023 at Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA. Nominations are open in various categories including business, architecture...
WALTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

New Urgent Care center opens TODAY in Johnston

Johnston, Rhode Island will be the site of the 4th Lifespan Urgent Care when they open for patients on Monday, January 16th at 8am. Located at 11 Commerce Way, Unit #5, in the plaza with Stop & Shop, the urgent care will provide the people who live and work in Johnston and the greater Providence County area with access to quick and convenient high-quality medical care for common medical conditions, and minor illnesses and injuries.
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE AUDITIONS – MONDAY JANUARY 16, 2023

Play Auditions at The Newport Playhouse Monday January 16, 2023, at 5PM. Synopsis: Blithe Spirit takes place in Great Britain in 1938. The setting is a comfortably upper middle-class household. English accents will be necessary for all characters except Madame Arcati. Roles:. Charles Condomine – Successful established novelist. Worldly but...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up

GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIPTA to implement winter service changes beginning Jan. 23

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Council approves floor replacement project

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council last week unanimously approved application and preparation for Stefano Brothers Construction Inc. to install Penntek floor coating at four parks and recreation ladies and mens bathrooms, one concession area and one closet, for the cost of $27,264. The town and company will...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

RIC, Mount Pleasant High School latest targets of white-supremacist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group were found near residence halls at Rhode Island College on Wednesday. The college’s president, Jack Warner, addressed the pamphlets in an email to students on Thursday. Warner said the material closely resembled the anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment

On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy