FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
high-profile.com
Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston
Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
newportthisweek.com
New High School to be Stripped Down
Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Nominations for 10 Outstanding Women in Real Estate in 2023 is Now Open
BOSTON—Boston Real Estate Times announced that nominations for 10 Outstanding Women in Real Estate for 2023 is now open. All the winners will be honored at a breakfast award ceremony on March 10, 2023 at Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA. Nominations are open in various categories including business, architecture...
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving students has resigned, according to attorney Tim Conlon. Conlon, who is representing several North Kingstown families in several matters surrounding the district, said his office learned of the Davisville Middle School teacher’s resignation Thursday.
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
nrinow.news
Historic event space revealed at Memorial Town Hall in North Smithfield; restoration underway
NORTH SMITHFIELD – It was once a space for residents to gather for dances, plays, movie screenings and more, and later, it made a stately quarters for the town’s municipal boards to convene. But in the 1970s, the second floor of the building now known as Memorial Town...
rinewstoday.com
New Urgent Care center opens TODAY in Johnston
Johnston, Rhode Island will be the site of the 4th Lifespan Urgent Care when they open for patients on Monday, January 16th at 8am. Located at 11 Commerce Way, Unit #5, in the plaza with Stop & Shop, the urgent care will provide the people who live and work in Johnston and the greater Providence County area with access to quick and convenient high-quality medical care for common medical conditions, and minor illnesses and injuries.
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
mybackyardnews.com
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE AUDITIONS – MONDAY JANUARY 16, 2023
Play Auditions at The Newport Playhouse Monday January 16, 2023, at 5PM. Synopsis: Blithe Spirit takes place in Great Britain in 1938. The setting is a comfortably upper middle-class household. English accents will be necessary for all characters except Madame Arcati. Roles:. Charles Condomine – Successful established novelist. Worldly but...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA to implement winter service changes beginning Jan. 23
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
independentri.com
Narragansett Council approves floor replacement project
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council last week unanimously approved application and preparation for Stefano Brothers Construction Inc. to install Penntek floor coating at four parks and recreation ladies and mens bathrooms, one concession area and one closet, for the cost of $27,264. The town and company will...
ABC6.com
RIC, Mount Pleasant High School latest targets of white-supremacist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Recruitment flyers for a white supremacist group were found near residence halls at Rhode Island College on Wednesday. The college’s president, Jack Warner, addressed the pamphlets in an email to students on Thursday. Warner said the material closely resembled the anti-Semitic pamphlets being distributed...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
