ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzMk0_0kD2SvoS00

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: At least two people died in Georgia as violent storms moved across the state Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the fatalities at a news conference on Friday.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a tragic night,” he said, according to WSB. He identified one of those killed as a state employee who died while responding to storm damage. The other victim was identified as a 5-year-old boy who died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, WSB reported. The boy’s mother was in critical condition on Friday, according to the news station.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: Autauga County coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning that officials found another victim of Thursday’s tornado in central Alabama, raising the death toll from the storm to seven, AL.com reported.

The victims were not immediately identified. Officials with the National Weather Service were surveying the damage Friday.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill confirmed to WFSA-TV that six people were killed in the county. Hill added that more fatalities were possible, according to the television station.

“We have multiple deaths and still searching for bodies,” Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told CNN.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is “confirmed” damage in Selma.

“Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” the weather service tweeted.

Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado, according to WSFA. The sheriff’s association is working to help get inmates moved to facilities in other counties, the television station reported.

“Selma has received significant damage from the tornado. Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911. #wearetogether.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in six counties, including Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins told the AP. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Perkins said a curfew will be enforced in the city Thursday night, CNN reported. It will be in effect until Friday at dawn, the mayor said.

“If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Perkins said.

Deborah A. Brown shared a video on Facebook showing damage to a street in Selma.

A woman can be heard talking about the incident. She said she was in a tax office when the tornado hit.

“We could’ve been gone, y’all,” the woman said in the video. “We had to run for cover. We had to go run and jump in the closet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sunny start to Tuesday, Rain returns late

Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Flood watches in effect for more than 26 million people in California

NEW YORK — Flood watches are in effect for more than 26 million people in California, which has already been ravaged by a series of catastrophic storms. Two Pacific storm systems are forecast to bring precipitation to most of the state through the weekend. The widespread deluge is leading to flooding concerns in many spots that have already been inundated recently.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Man arrested after getting stuck in tree after running from police in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man told the person called that he was running from a police department,
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KRMG

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
CYRIL, OK
KRMG

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed,...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

GOP Rep. Banks jumps into race for open Indiana Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being vacated by GOP Sen. Mike Braun. Banks is the first candidate to formally enter the Senate race...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
115K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy