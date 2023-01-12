Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady's Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs' 29. Godwin lost a...
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Monday's Top Prep Performers from boys basketball
Dylan Benner had 16 points and seven rebounds, Jeremy Goodcase scored 12 points, Sam Seiden had nine points and Isaiah Marin had eight points to lead St. Bonaventure (13-8) to a 69-31 win over host North Hollywood in a nonleague game. Trent MacLean finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds...
Report: Jets are interviewing Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
Caley has been a part of New England's offensive coaching staff since 2015. The Patriots and Jets are both in the market for an offensive coordinator. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley has been mentioned as a potential fit for both positions. According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Caley is...
