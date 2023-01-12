ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Monday's Top Prep Performers from boys basketball

Dylan Benner had 16 points and seven rebounds, Jeremy Goodcase scored 12 points, Sam Seiden had nine points and Isaiah Marin had eight points to lead St. Bonaventure (13-8) to a 69-31 win over host North Hollywood in a nonleague game. Trent MacLean finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds...

