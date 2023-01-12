Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
TaxBit acquires rival crypto accounting platform Tactic
Crypto tax and accounting platform TaxBit has bought out rival Tactic. “We continue to see great demand and opportunity even during a bear market,” said TaxBit’s Austin Woodward. TaxBit, a crypto tax and accounting software provider, has acquired rival Tactic to expand its offerings. The acquisition, TaxBit's first,...
theblock.co
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
theblock.co
Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over rejected license
Crypto lending platform Nexo is suing the Cayman Islands regulator for denying the firm a virtual asset license, according to a Jan. 13 filing. Nexo, which only last week saw its office in Bulgaria raided by 300 police and has been the recipient of cease and desist orders from various U.S. regulators, hopes to have the decision reversed.
theblock.co
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule
Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
theblock.co
Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million
HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
theblock.co
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs
Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
theblock.co
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
theblock.co
Ex-president of FTX US says relationship with SBF reached 'total deterioration'
Brett Harrison recalls working with an emotionally volatile Sam Bankman-Fried during his time as president of FTX U.S. “My relationship with Sam Bankman-Fried and his deputies had reached a point of total deterioration, after months of disputes over management practices at FTX,” Harrison wrote. Brett Harrison, former president of...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
theblock.co
Blockchain game Synergy Land migrates to Polygon
Synergy Land’s move to Polygon joins a slate of other gaming and NFT projects migrating to a new blockchain. Polygon appears to be a popular blockchain among many high-profile projects, including branded NFT drops from Starbucks and Reddit. The blockchain game of musical chairs doesn't appear to be slowing...
theblock.co
The storm has passed, but bitcoin mining difficulty is about to blow through the roof
Estimates indicate that the next bitcoin mining difficulty update on Sunday will show around a 10% jump. The hashrate coming back online after the recent storm in the U.S., as well as deployments of newer, more efficient machines appear to justify the large increase. Bitcoin miners are bracing for a...
Comments / 0