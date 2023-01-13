ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theblock.co

3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange

The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
theblock.co

Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger

A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
theblock.co

Vauld gets creditor protection until Feb. 28 — shorter than requested

Troubled crypto lender Vauld has received yet another moratorium extension until the end of February. Vauld, however, had sought an extension until Apr. 21. Troubled Asian crypto lender Vauld has received a further extension to its legal protection from creditors — albeit a shorter delay than requested. The company...
theblock.co

This week in markets: Bitcoin breaks $20,000 as altcoins, crypto stocks surge

Bitcoin broke past $20,000 this week — a price the crypto hasn’t seen since November. Compared to last week, bitcoin’s price rose 22% from $16,900. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies extended last week's rally heading into the weekend. After flirting with the psychological breakthrough level for several...
theblock.co

EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April

The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
theblock.co

Alameda lost $1M in liquidations: report

Crypto intelligence firm Arkham noted over $1 million in asset liquidations from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research. The news comes after $72,000 of Alameda funds were liquidated on Aave after consolidating funds into a single wallet on Jan. 12. Troubled crypto trading firm Alameda Research lost over $1...
theblock.co

US trustee files objection to FTX's choice of lawyers

A U.S. trustee filed an objection to FTX hiring the New York law firm Sullivan and Cromwell. The filing by U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, dated Jan. 13, claimed potential conflicts of interest due to S&C’s previous connections with the collapsed crypto exchange. A U.S. trustee has filed an objection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy