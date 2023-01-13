Read full article on original website
theblock.co
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
theblock.co
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger
A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
theblock.co
Vauld gets creditor protection until Feb. 28 — shorter than requested
Troubled crypto lender Vauld has received yet another moratorium extension until the end of February. Vauld, however, had sought an extension until Apr. 21. Troubled Asian crypto lender Vauld has received a further extension to its legal protection from creditors — albeit a shorter delay than requested. The company...
theblock.co
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer - CNBC
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC.
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin breaks $20,000 as altcoins, crypto stocks surge
Bitcoin broke past $20,000 this week — a price the crypto hasn’t seen since November. Compared to last week, bitcoin’s price rose 22% from $16,900. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies extended last week's rally heading into the weekend. After flirting with the psychological breakthrough level for several...
theblock.co
EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April
The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
theblock.co
Shiba Inu rises after announcing Layer 2 launch as bone token pops; US markets closed
Bitcoin continues to trade around $21,000, up 0.4% over the past day. Ether and altcoins remain steady, while the shiba inu ecosystem got a boost as it prepares for a Layer 2 launch. U.S. markets are closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. Shiba Inu and bone led gains...
theblock.co
Alameda lost $1M in liquidations: report
Crypto intelligence firm Arkham noted over $1 million in asset liquidations from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research. The news comes after $72,000 of Alameda funds were liquidated on Aave after consolidating funds into a single wallet on Jan. 12. Troubled crypto trading firm Alameda Research lost over $1...
theblock.co
3 biggest crypto stories to look for this coming week: where will Bitcoin's price head next?
The Block looks ahead to some of the biggest crypto stories of the coming week. We're two weeks into 2023, and the crypto news cycle shows no signs of slowing down. Heading into the new week, some of the month's major headlines continue to develop. There's the drama around crypto...
theblock.co
US trustee files objection to FTX's choice of lawyers
A U.S. trustee filed an objection to FTX hiring the New York law firm Sullivan and Cromwell. The filing by U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, dated Jan. 13, claimed potential conflicts of interest due to S&C’s previous connections with the collapsed crypto exchange. A U.S. trustee has filed an objection...
theblock.co
The storm has passed, but bitcoin mining difficulty is about to blow through the roof
Estimates indicate that the next bitcoin mining difficulty update on Sunday will show around a 10% jump. The hashrate coming back online after the recent storm in the U.S., as well as deployments of newer, more efficient machines appear to justify the large increase. Bitcoin miners are bracing for a...
