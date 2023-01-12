ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson's impact beyond the numbers

At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before. For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.
SPOKANE, WA
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
SPOKANE, WA
International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem "For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
SPOKANE, WA
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
SPOKANE, WA

