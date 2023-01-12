Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson's impact beyond the numbers
At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before. For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem "For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
Possible showers throughout the week until we see some sunshine by Thursday!
A mostly calm, yet at times a showery weekend is in store for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures remaining above average in the 40s. Saturday was a mostly cloudy day, until the sun powered through providing some much-needed warm, relief. The day-time high was around 45 degrees in Spokane. As...
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently, the driver, 60-year-old...
Three people transported to hospital after serious-injury crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. According to SFD, the...
