Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education
MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
Trial to open for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A criminal trial was set to start Tuesday for a northeastern Kansas man who federal prosecutors say developed a fixation on U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner and threatened to kill him, at a time when authorities have seen a sharp increase in threats to the nation's lawmakers and their families.
Governor's plan would fully fund Kan. special-ed for first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting....
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Being realistic about helping the rural minority
Kansas’s rural identity is struggling. Partly this is because it’s not entirely accurate. The state’s population of 2.9 million is concentrated in the cities and suburbs of the Topeka-Lawrence-Kansas City nexus, with nearly 1.2 million Kansans spread across only five counties. Add to that the city of Wichita’s nearly 400K residents, and you have over half the population of the entire state accounted for. Meanwhile the 2020 census shows that 80 of Kansas’s 105 countries, nearly all of them rural, are losing population. Despite the images, stories, and songs invoked by our farms, pastures, and rural highways, the great majority of Kansans today are urbanites, and that likely won’t change.
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
NWS: Chance of snow increases, but not much moisture for Hays area
The National Weather Service has increased the chances of wintry weather returning to Hays and northwest Kansas this week — but is predicting western Kansas won't see much moisture from the system. The NWS said models show the storm system tracking farther north, with the heaviest snow in northeast...
Winner: Mega Millions $1.35B grand prize ticket sold Friday the 13th
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Kansas remains unclaimed
The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $1.35 billion with a cash option of $707.9 million, making it the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, with cutoff for entry at 8:59 p.m. central time. Mega Millions was last...
