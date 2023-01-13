Hall commissioners approve employment contract for new county administrator

Former assistant county administrator Zach Propes has been hired as new county administrator. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Hall County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved the employment contract for the new County Administrator Zach Propes.

Propes, formerly the assistant administrator, replaces Jock Connell as county administrator. Connell will mentor Propes during the first few months of his tenure before retiring in March.

The Times has asked for Propes’ contract in an open records request. It is not clear how much he will be paid in his new role. Connell’s annual salary is $234,605.

Propes was hired in 2015 as director of financial services and promoted in 2019 to assistant county administrator.

Propes’ hire as county administrator was not without controversy. While all five commissioners voted to approve his appointment, former commissioner Shelly Echols criticized the lax and speedy hiring process. Propes was hired without being interviewed, there was no search committee and commissioners deliberated for about an hour at a county retreat before making their decision.

Propes spoke in November about his goals for Hall County.

“What I am looking to do is be intentional about where we're going and how we continue to grow the organization given the significant amount of growth that we're seeing throughout Hall County,” he told The Times. “How can we make strategic capital investment given the growth trends between the South Hall area of the county and the northern areas of the county where you see two very different growth patterns happening?”