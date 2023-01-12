ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Shakira receives support from celebrities. See their reactions

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqlUd_0kD27Jzk00

Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía.

And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained support from many celebrities who shared their thoughts about the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISV8c_0kD27Jzk00 GettyImages
Gerard Pique’s father Joan Pique and mother Montserrat Bernabeu

Montserrat is a doctor at the Institut Guttmann in Spain, and she is known for keeping her family life private, however she seemed to agree with fans of the singer, after liking two tweets referencing the lyrics of the song.

“I’m sorry, but he destroyed his image himself, and he is the one to blame,” the tweet reads in Spanish. “He destroyed his career for thinking too much of himself, and thinking everyone would be on his side,” adding that “he fell in love with someone else, but the way he acted was wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQYyv_0kD27Jzk00 GettyImages

Piqué’s mom also liked a tweet from Bizarrap, in which he announced the release of the song. However after fans of the athlete pointed out that his mom had taken Shakira’s side by liking the tweets, she decided to unlike the posts, but many online users had already taken screenshots.

The Colombian pop star sings in the song, “I’m too big for you; that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she says, also referencing “Pique” and “Clara” on the song. “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, so it doesn’t sting, I wouldn’t get back with you, even if you cry or beg me.”

RELATED:

SHAKIRA’S NEW SONG SLAMS PIQUÉ AND CLARA: READ THE TRANSLATED LYRICS, SO YOU CAN BE THE JUDGE!

SHAKIRA’S NEW SONG FEATURING BIZARRAP MIGHT BE A DIRECT JAB TO HER EX GERARD PIQUÉ

CELEBRITY MOMS SHAKIRA DROPS HER KIDS AT SCHOOL; PLANS TO MOVE TO MIAMI HAD TO BE POSTPONED


Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her

It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
toofab.com

Shakira Seemingly Slams Gerard Pique, His New GF In New Single: 'You Traded a Rolex for a Casio'

"Good luck with my so-called replacement." Shakira appears to be taking aim at her ex, Gerard Pique, in her her latest single, which dropped Thursday morning. Titled "BZRP Music Sessions #53," Shakira collaborates with DJ Bizarrap on the upbeat song -- which also drags an unnamed ex and his new girlfriend. The song comes following Shakira's split from the soccer star in 2022 and reports he's dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique issues hilarious response to Shakira lyrics

Despite retiring from football in November, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight this week, albeit not from his own actions. His ex-partner Shakira released an untitled song with rapper Bizarrap, which contained references to Pique and Clara Chia, who was reportedly the reason for the split.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback

Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show. The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her,...
bravotv.com

Larsa Pippen Celebrated New Year’s Eve with a Ruffled Bustier Gown and Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in 2023 with a sizzling outfit and a very special date. When it comes to dressing up for the holidays, Larsa Pippen knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member did just that to celebrate New Year’s Eve over the weekend, rocking a gorgeous black lace bustier dress for the occasion.
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
People

Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'

Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy