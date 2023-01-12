Shakira receives support from celebrities. See their reactions

Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía.

And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained support from many celebrities who shared their thoughts about the song.

GettyImages Gerard Pique’s father Joan Pique and mother Montserrat Bernabeu

Montserrat is a doctor at the Institut Guttmann in Spain, and she is known for keeping her family life private, however she seemed to agree with fans of the singer, after liking two tweets referencing the lyrics of the song.

“I’m sorry, but he destroyed his image himself, and he is the one to blame,” the tweet reads in Spanish. “He destroyed his career for thinking too much of himself, and thinking everyone would be on his side,” adding that “he fell in love with someone else, but the way he acted was wrong.”

Piqué’s mom also liked a tweet from Bizarrap, in which he announced the release of the song. However after fans of the athlete pointed out that his mom had taken Shakira’s side by liking the tweets, she decided to unlike the posts, but many online users had already taken screenshots.

The Colombian pop star sings in the song, “I’m too big for you; that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she says, also referencing “Pique” and “Clara” on the song. “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, so it doesn’t sting, I wouldn’t get back with you, even if you cry or beg me.”

