The boys basketball team at Byron-Bergen has never won a Section V title and has ten league championships; the last coming in 2005. But at just about the midway portion of the 2022-23 schedule, the Bees are undefeated at 9-0 and ranked eighth in New York State among Class C schools in the January 3 NYS Sportswriters poll.

BYRON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO