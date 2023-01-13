ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

SUNY Brockport professor shares inspirational story in new book

Twenty-eight years ago, Lauren Lieberman was searching for a way to make a difference. She was determined to create an educational sports camp for children who are visually impaired. Armed with a small grant, she built such a camp on the SUNY Brockport campus. Today, her vision has been realized....
BROCKPORT, NY
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
Byron-Bergen boys undefeated and ranked eighth in the state

The boys basketball team at Byron-Bergen has never won a Section V title and has ten league championships; the last coming in 2005. But at just about the midway portion of the 2022-23 schedule, the Bees are undefeated at 9-0 and ranked eighth in New York State among Class C schools in the January 3 NYS Sportswriters poll.
BYRON, NY
Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District launches 2023 Conservation Tree & Shrub Program

The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District has released the spring 2023 species list for its annual Conservation Tree & Shrub program. For 47 years, the district has hosted this program, with over 29,000 native and naturalized trees and shrubs being distributed to over 470 landowners last year alone for local conservation purposes.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

