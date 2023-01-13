Read full article on original website
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced. Sabonis, the NBA’s leading rebounder at 12.6 per game, led Sacramento to a 4-0 week and averaged a triple-double in the process, posting 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in the four victories. Despite playing with a heavily taped right hand due to an avulsion fracture in his thumb, the two-time All-Star has led the Kings to a 24-18 record, the No. 4 seed in the West.
Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard
The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
Heat HC Eric Spoelstra: Kyle Lowry is still 'day to day'
The Heat picked up a win over the Bucks Saturday afternoon in a game that was short on star power for both teams, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. While Milwaukee was without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami was missing three starters, including Kyle Lowry, who sat out his third straight game due to lingering discomfort in his left knee.
DeMar DeRozan set to return Sunday vs. Pistons
Bulls All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan intends to return to action from a right quad strain Thursday, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago has gone 1-2 without the 6-foot-6 swingman, the team’s leading scorer and best player. “You get a different perspective when you are sitting back and...
Spurs, Hornets expected to be among top deadline sellers
The Spurs and Hornets are viewed as two of the NBA’s “assured” sellers in this season’s trade market, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes in his latest Inside Pass column. In San Antonio, veterans Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Josh Richardson are considered the team’s top...
And-Ones: NBAGL, Dunn, Noel, Klutch, CBA, 2023 Draft
The NBA G League will have an increased presence at this year’s NBA All-Star weekend, having introduced a new Next Up Game that will take place on Sunday, February 19 prior to the NBA’s All-Star Game. As outlined in a G League press release, the game will feature...
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz discusses how trade rumors impact play
With the Sixers‘ 2022-2023 team salary just barely over the luxury tax line, there have been rumblings that the team will look to trade a non-rotation player to duck out of tax territory. Furkan Korkmaz, one player who has been cited as a candidate to be moved in such...
Heat C Dewayne Dedmon speaks on recent suspension
Heat reserve big man Dewayne Dedmon has spoken about his recent suspension from Miami for the first time, reports Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Dedmon was suspended from the club following a substitution during the team’s Tuesday victory over the Thunder. “I talked with [head coach Erik Spoelstra],...
Pistons willing to trade Bojan Bogdanovic for a first-round pick
The Pistons aren’t eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, but they’re willing to part with him for the right price, league sources tell James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Detroit is asking for an unprotected first-round pick at minimum, Edwards adds, and the front office is confident that offers in that range will materialize. That will lead to a difficult decision on whether to keep Bogdanovic in an effort to be competitive next season or to move him in exchange for draft help.
