Boston, MA

Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week

Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced. Sabonis, the NBA’s leading rebounder at 12.6 per game, led Sacramento to a 4-0 week and averaged a triple-double in the process, posting 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in the four victories. Despite playing with a heavily taped right hand due to an avulsion fracture in his thumb, the two-time All-Star has led the Kings to a 24-18 record, the No. 4 seed in the West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard

The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Heat HC Eric Spoelstra: Kyle Lowry is still 'day to day'

The Heat picked up a win over the Bucks Saturday afternoon in a game that was short on star power for both teams, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. While Milwaukee was without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami was missing three starters, including Kyle Lowry, who sat out his third straight game due to lingering discomfort in his left knee.
MIAMI, FL
DeMar DeRozan set to return Sunday vs. Pistons

Bulls All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan intends to return to action from a right quad strain Thursday, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago has gone 1-2 without the 6-foot-6 swingman, the team’s leading scorer and best player. “You get a different perspective when you are sitting back and...
CHICAGO, IL
Heat C Dewayne Dedmon speaks on recent suspension

Heat reserve big man Dewayne Dedmon has spoken about his recent suspension from Miami for the first time, reports Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Dedmon was suspended from the club following a substitution during the team’s Tuesday victory over the Thunder. “I talked with [head coach Erik Spoelstra],...
MIAMI, FL
Pistons willing to trade Bojan Bogdanovic for a first-round pick

The Pistons aren’t eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, but they’re willing to part with him for the right price, league sources tell James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Detroit is asking for an unprotected first-round pick at minimum, Edwards adds, and the front office is confident that offers in that range will materialize. That will lead to a difficult decision on whether to keep Bogdanovic in an effort to be competitive next season or to move him in exchange for draft help.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

