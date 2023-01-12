Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Related
Celtics are reportedly pursuing a trade for the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio's center is one of the top pieces on the trade market. The Celtics are interested in acquiring Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, according to The Athletic. Anonymous sources tell the Athletic’s Shams Charania that Poeltl has drawn “significant trade interest” from Boston and Toronto, among other teams. The 27-year-old center is one of the top prizes on the trade market, averaging 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists a game for a San Antonio team that currently holds the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 13-31.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard. It could be difficult for the...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets
LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
Bleacher Report
Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague
Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague. Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan....
Bleacher Report
Checking In on NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents and the Teams That Might Chase Them
Halfway through January, the NBA has given us just one in-season trade, and it was a snooze-of-a-money deal with the Boston Celtics saving a few dollars of luxury tax via the San Antonio Spurs. As the February 9 trade deadline inches closer and closer, many hopeful buyers are still waiting...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks
The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Wizards' Bradley Beal Among Stars Whose Trade Restrictions Lifted
Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:. Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes
The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market
The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details. "The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals...
Bleacher Report
Former WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas Traded to LA Sparks; Sun Receive 3 Players
Jasmine Thomas is reuniting with head coach Curt Miller on the Los Angeles Sparks. Khristina Williams of MSG Networks reported the Connecticut Sun traded Thomas and the No. 10 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to reserved free agent Kianna Smith.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick
The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise. Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said...
Comments / 0