Boston

Celtics are reportedly pursuing a trade for the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio's center is one of the top pieces on the trade market. The Celtics are interested in acquiring Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, according to The Athletic. Anonymous sources tell the Athletic’s Shams Charania that Poeltl has drawn “significant trade interest” from Boston and Toronto, among other teams. The 27-year-old center is one of the top prizes on the trade market, averaging 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists a game for a San Antonio team that currently holds the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 13-31.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets

LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague

Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague. Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan....
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks

The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract

Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Zach LaVine, Wizards' Bradley Beal Among Stars Whose Trade Restrictions Lifted

Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:. Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes

The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
DETROIT, MI

