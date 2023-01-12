ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

After nightfall, the Garment District is more of a just-passed-through part of the city than a destination. But a new public art installation that will bow Tuesday may stop some in their tracks.

A 14-foot-high neon-colored illuminated lantern will be hard to miss when it debuts on Broadway between 39th and 40th Streets. Titled “Living Lantern,” the piece was created by the U.K.-based design practice Neon in collaboration with the light artist Frankie Boyle, who is also an advocate for mental health and neurodiversity. It will be on view through Feb. 24 and will be powered by Wireframe. The Garment District Alliance’s president Barbara Blair and the artists will be on hand for Tuesday afternoon’s unveiling.

More from WWD

Wind will cause the spindly structure to open and close, prompting light to filter from its core and animated light sequences to infuse the space with flowing colors. The installation is part of the Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program that is made possible through the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program. It is the 25th one. The GDA’s vice president Jerry Scupp said, “After New Year’s, everyone is pretty much spent, and it’s cold and a little gloomy. We like to put out these illuminated things that have a little bit of warmth and hope when there is not a lot of other public art going on.”

Such free and unexpected art often surprises some of the estimated 40,000-plus people — about 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels — that pass through the Garment District’s public plazas each day, he said. With about 56 hotels in the area, the foot traffic hasn’t been as impacted as some other Manhattan neighborhoods by the downturn in office workers due to hybrid schedules. As of mid-September, 49 percent of Manhattan office workers had returned to their respective workplaces on an average weekday and only 9 percent of employees were back in the office five days a week, according to the Partnership for New York City.

On another front, the Garment District Alliance has been advocating with city officials to allow for some office buildings and side-street loft-style buildings to be converted to residential ones, but there is no plan in place at this point. Scupp noted how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has publicly acknowledged the city’s housing crisis, “and the need to look at not just new development, but repurposing underused buildings,” he said.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Educational Sessions

As retail stores spring back to life, achieving a proper balance between digital and physical is the key to success. That was one of the primary takeaways for the FrenchFounders, a business club that met in New York City this week during the National Retail Federation convention to brainstorm and exchange ideas.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesThe De Grisogono DinnerBlumarine Pre-Fall 2023 The FrenchFounders encompasses some 4,000 members and includes 700 C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and investors in its Retail Club, which was formed eight years ago, according to Alain Bernard, former chief executive officer of Richemont North America and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Printemps CEO: What’s on Tap for New York City

For its return to America, the Paris-based Printemps is not about to go head-to-head against the competition. Printemps will strive to grab some market share from other upscale multibrand stores in the city like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom. But the new Printemps will be situated miles away from those midtown department store flagships, at One Wall Street in the heart of the financial district. And the Printemps’ plan calls for presenting an assortment and range of services that strives to differentiate, in essence taking a specialty store approach.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Backstage at Giorgio Armani...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

NRF Taking Its Big Show to Asia-Pacific

The National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” is getting bigger. On Sunday, at the annual NRF Big Show convention and trade fair at the Javits Center in New York, officials from the NRF and Paris-based event organizer Comexposium said the two organizations will collaborate to bring the Big Show to Asia-Pacific beginning in 2024.More from WWDBlumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023Backstage at Zegna Men's Fall 2023 It will be a new annual conference and exhibition that is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across the region. The inaugural NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will be held June 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy