dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
mykxlg.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls Officially Opens
The brand-new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is now officially open. Same-day delivery on select items is expected to begin this week, and the rest of the region can expect to have the option of two-day shipping on many more products. “At the time, it was hard to believe...
Madison Daily Leader
Murphy joins Daily Leader news team
The Madison Daily Leader welcomes Wren Murphy to its fold as a new general assignment reporter. At the Daily Leader, Murphy will cover the Lake County Commission, Madison, Chester, Rutland and Oldham-Ramona school boards as well as assorted local happenings. After graduating from South Dakota State University with a journalism...
KELOLAND TV
Good Sam downsizing; Wet weather; Queen Bee Club
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Good Samaritan Society which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
Madison Daily Leader
City meeting is Tuesday
The Madison City Commission will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting was changed from Monday due to Martin Luther King Day. The commission will approve employee salaries and wages; the appointments of Eric Anderson and Jennifer Hasleton to the Community Center advisory committee; the appointment of Jacob DeBoer to the planning commission; and a proposal for services with designArc Group for the water building.
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Does state housing money help Madison efforts?
The South Dakota Senate has approved a bill to distribute $200 million of state and federal funds for loans and grants for use by communities for infrastructure related to construction of workforce housing. The bill passed on a 29-2 vote Friday and heads to the House of Representatives and the governor.
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
KELOLAND TV
New XXB.1.5 covid variant spreading quickly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new variant of COVID-19 is quickly spreading across the U.S. While it’s not leading to more hospitalizations or deaths, health care providers are concerned about just how fast the new XXB.1.5 variant is spreading. “It used to be we would see the...
more955.com
Mitchell Tech students unveil custom motorcycle
MITCHELL, January 13, 2022—Students, faculty, staff and supporters of Mitchell Technical College gathered for the Power Sports Technology students’ pit stop before with their. custom-built motorcycle Friday afternoon. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities...
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets.
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
dakotanewsnow.com
PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
kelo.com
It’ll cost a bit more to mail your letters soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The price of stamps goes up again next Sunday (Jan 22nd). The United States Postal Service announced last fall the increase would be coming to keep up with costs. The operating budget was expected to be $1 billion dollars higher due to inflation. The cost of a Forever stamp will be 63 cents. They went from 58 to 60 cents last July. Now is the time to stock up on Forever stamp, as they go by the name, and are always accepted. You have until the post office closes on Saturday to purchase them before the price increase.
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
