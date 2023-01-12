SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The price of stamps goes up again next Sunday (Jan 22nd). The United States Postal Service announced last fall the increase would be coming to keep up with costs. The operating budget was expected to be $1 billion dollars higher due to inflation. The cost of a Forever stamp will be 63 cents. They went from 58 to 60 cents last July. Now is the time to stock up on Forever stamp, as they go by the name, and are always accepted. You have until the post office closes on Saturday to purchase them before the price increase.

