Illinois State

Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban

(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor

(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
ROCKFORD, IL
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE

