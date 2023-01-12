Read full article on original website
Related
74 sheriffs refuse to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons in Illinois: "Unconstitutional and unenforceable"
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - There is a showdown between Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the more than six dozen sheriff's offices that have publicly opposed a recently-passed gun control law that bans semiautomatic rifles and other weapons.
Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban
(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
Results of SAFE-T Act poll
Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
wpsdlocal6.com
Republican ex-state House candidate arrested for allegedly orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say
(CNN) — A former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate — who, police say, claimed election fraud after his defeat — was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team Monday in connection with a string of recent shootings at the homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said.
ourquadcities.com
IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
Pritzker to celebrate new Illinois gun ban, abortion law at World Economic Forum
(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to tout the state’s gun ban and a new law that expands abortion access next week at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The forum will be held Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland. In addition to guns and abortion, the governor will likely laud the state’s new gas […]
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association president says assault weapons ban is ‘unconstitutional’
Richland Co. Sheriff Andrew Hires on some sheriffs refusing to enforce firearms ban.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
WAND TV
Local law enforcement agencies respond to passage of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Local law enforcement agencies are speaking out after a new law banning assault weapons was signed into law. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Over a dozen sheriff's offices and police departments have released statements criticizing HB5471. WAND has...
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism
The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
Comments / 2