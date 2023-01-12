Read full article on original website
KGO
California braces for 1 more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown Los Angeles has seen...
These are the warning signs your tree may fall during next storm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Knowing the signs of possible tree failure is a key piece of advice from arborists to prevent serious damage from fallen trees. "For our clients, it's terrifying," San Jose Tree Service Inc. Certified Arborist Robert Apolinar said. "Falling on their houses, wondering if it's going to fall. So that's kept us very busy."
