UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
Hot Dog, the Wienermobile is Coming to Traverse City!
Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila are riding into town on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The copilots of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels are expected to be in the Traverse City with the famous mobile from Jan. 16- Jan. 22. The Wienermobile travels the United States and stops in...
Biking Enthusiasts Stunned by Surprise Announcement of Cadillac Bike Shop Shutting Down
A surprise announcement is shaking the bicycling community as word spreads that Cadillac’s only bike shop is closing. McLain Cycle and Fitness has been part of the Cadillac community for decades, and the bicycling community is saying it makes no sense for them to close. Especially since the city is expanding the white pine trails to connect all the way to Grand Rapids.
Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord
Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord. Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”
Juggling Skater Sets New World Record at Otsego County Sportsplex
An East Jordan man broke a world record Sunday afternoon at the Otsego County Sportsplex. Tommy Tropic wanted to see how far he could ice skate while juggling and was hoping to break a world record trying it. He says he already holds the record for juggling on roller blades...
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
WWMT
Bay Metro Transit to change routes to avoid tolls on Bay City Bridges
BAY CITY, Mich. - Bay Metro Transit Authority has announced that is plans to make route changes to avoid tolls on the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge. The changes are set to go into effect in March. If the routes were to remain the same as they were, Bay Metro...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023
Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
wcmu.org
Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace
The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
