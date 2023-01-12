ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Biking Enthusiasts Stunned by Surprise Announcement of Cadillac Bike Shop Shutting Down

A surprise announcement is shaking the bicycling community as word spreads that Cadillac’s only bike shop is closing. McLain Cycle and Fitness has been part of the Cadillac community for decades, and the bicycling community is saying it makes no sense for them to close. Especially since the city is expanding the white pine trails to connect all the way to Grand Rapids.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord

Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord. Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
WWMT

Bay Metro Transit to change routes to avoid tolls on Bay City Bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. - Bay Metro Transit Authority has announced that is plans to make route changes to avoid tolls on the Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge. The changes are set to go into effect in March. If the routes were to remain the same as they were, Bay Metro...
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023

Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace

The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
ALPENA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy