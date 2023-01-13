Read full article on original website
Michigan leaders to meet in Lansing to discuss report on electric vehicles
LANSING, Mich. — Leaders from across Michigan are expected to be in Lansing Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. The report from Anderson Economic Group called, "The Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Road Funding in Michigan" is to be discussed along with solutions to the approaching crisis.
Soo Locks close for maintenance work
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Soo Locks closed to shipping on Monday for maintenance work. Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses this time to do maintenance work in order to keep the Poe and MacArther Locks operating. Another story: New lock at the Soo Locks...
Michigan to hire nearly 200 new school resource officers
LANSING, Mich. - Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer announced that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. According to officials, the program will improve safety and security for more...
Hooping for a Cure to raise money for cancer patients
ST. IGNACE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 15th annual Hooping for a Cure benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at the LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The event features the high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine will raise funds for the Oncology Department of the Mackinac Straits Health System.
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
Grand Valley State University head football coach stepping down after 19 years with Lakers
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University head football coach Matt Mitchell is stepping down to pursue other coaching opportunities, according to a press release from the university Sunday. "I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State...
