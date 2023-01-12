ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentonjournal.com

Trenton, Stand Up! A Queen Returns

The name Sommore is synonymous with laughter and high fashion. Known across the world as “The Queen of Comedy,” Sommore has spent years touring the globe with her distinctive, no-holds-barred brand of comedy, playing in front of sold-out audiences at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Sommore (born Lori Ann Rambough), is the daughter of revered poet and longtime Trenton public school educator, Doc Long, and the half sister of Hollywood actress, Nia Long (Boyz in the Hood, The Best Man).
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
phl17.com

Military Veteran Daniel Lee serves up delicious handmade pasta at Farina Noodle & Pasta

Philadelphia is home to some of the best pasta restaurants. Well, there’s a new sheriff and town, and its name is Farina Noodle & Pasta. Farina Noodle & Pasta is a veteran and Black-owned business that started as a ghost kitchen in West Philadelphia during the pandemic in October 2020. Because of its success, Farina opened its doors in September 2021 on 132 South 17th Street in Center City, Philadelphia.
ROME, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

MLK Jr. Day of Service: How to participate

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, January 16th, and you’re looking for a place to volunteer or give back to the community, check out this guide:. African American Museum in Philadelphia: Hosting the “Big Give Back“. “The museum and Center for Hope are partnering to provide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

