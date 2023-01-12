Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
golfmagic.com
Wilson Golf introduces new Dynapower golf club range
Wilson Golf has introduced the all-new Dynapower range of woods and irons to present one of the most successful franchises in golf's history to a new generation. Wilson wants to revitalise the Dyna-Powered legacy of game-changing weight distribution iron sets from 1956 onwards. The rebirth of the franchise includes the first Wilson Tour spec fully adjustable driver and distance-inspired irons, fairway woods and hybrids.
golfmagic.com
"You still want the same treatment?!" Ryder Cup vice on LIV's Garcia and Poulter
Nicolas Colsaerts says it "doesn't sit well" former Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia received preferential treatment for years but still expect the same after joining the LIV Golf League as he opened up on the rare kidney disease that almost took his life. In an interview with...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour player REFUSED Saudi International release
PGA Tour player Jhonattan Vegas was reportedly denied a waiver to participate in the forthcoming Saudi International. According to Handicap54, Vegas had asked to compete in the event that is now under the banner of the Asian Tour. The Venezuelan has played in the previous two editions of the Saudi...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott missing $20m PGA Tour event for an EMBARRASSING reason
Adam Scott has revealed the "embarrassing" reason he is missing the next elevated event on the PGA Tour as he confirmed Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams will be on his bag at Riviera. Scott told the media after Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open the reason why he...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to CLASH with 9 LIV Golf players at Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy will tee off his 2023 campaign at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour next week, and he will be joined by a host of LIV Golf players including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. According to the entry list ahead of the Dubai Desert...
golfmagic.com
Some MASSIVE Changes in 2023! PING G430 Irons Review
- The quality of ball-striking and dispersion with these new irons is extremely impressive. - The extra distance with these irons can help a wide range of golfers. - The sound and feel have been improved since the last PING iron release. - The look of the irons is a...
golfmagic.com
Luke Donald on return of LIV rebel Henrik Stenson: "It's strange, isn't it?!"
Luke Donald says Henrik Stenson could "potentially" face an uncomfortable few days as the Swede makes his first DP World Tour start since being sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain. Donald, 45, is playing the Abu Dhabi Championship this week at Yas Links with nine other LIV Golf players. One...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott's new PGA Tour role with Rory? Azinger: "A colossal WASTE of time!"
For now, Adam Scott appears to have rejected the advances of the LIV Golf League. The 42-year-old Australian - who is back working with Tiger Woods' legendary caddie in 2023 - reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour by joining the Players Advisory Council [PAC]. We're reliably informed that Scott...
golfmagic.com
Titleist introduces brand-new TSR2, TSR3 hybrids - set to make PGA Tour debut
Titleist hybrids have been the most-played on the PGA Tour since 2014 and the famous brand has now released the all-new TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids. The two new models will be available for fittings and presale on February 9 and in golf shops across the planet on February 23. Titleist wants to continue to raise the bar for players who want long-iron alternatives.
golfmagic.com
Si Woo Kim produces EPIC FINISH to win Sony Open on PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim outfought Hayden Buckley to win the Sony Open in Hawaii, producing two magnificent shots in the final two holes to seal a one-shot victory over the American. Kim began the round three shots behind Buckley, but he immediately cut the deficit with three birdies in his opening three holes to reach 15-under. Buckley made just one birdie on the front nine on Sunday at Waialae Country Club.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf critics
Greg Norman has slammed the "deafening hypocrisy" of those who criticise LIV Golf's involvement with Saudi government. Norman, 67, has been relatively quiet ever since the conclusion of LIV Golf's "beta test" 2022 season which saw $255m in prize money handed out. That money came from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth...
