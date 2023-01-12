Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women move up to 16th in AP poll; Brynna Maxwell wins WCC Player of the Week
Winning is its own reward, but Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women picked some other prizes on Monday. Two days after a big win at Portland that put them alone in first place in the West Coast Conference, the Zags moved up four spots, to 16th, in the Associated Press poll announced Monday.
Jun Seok Yeo added to Gonzaga men's basketball roster
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo on Monday afternoon. Yeo will be joining the men's basketball team for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this...
nbcrightnow.com
'One of my dream schools growing up.' Five-star guard Zoom Diallo says Gonzaga visit exceeded expectations
Zoom Diallo has taken two trips to Gonzaga over the last five months since becoming a highly regarded prospect coveted by many of the nation’s top college basketball programs. His father still has photographic evidence of Zoom’s original visit to the Spokane campus, back when the five-star recruit still...
KREM
Gonzaga men's basketball continues to climb in AP Poll, now ranked No. 6
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is knocking on the door of the top five in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 6, up two spots from last week. Gonzaga notched two more wins last week to run...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: No. 8 Gonzaga never trails in dominate 115-75 win over Portland
After turning in three straight heart-pumping wins, Gonzaga's victory over Portland came as a welcomed change of pace. The Bulldogs never trailed and coasted to a 115-75 rout of the Pilots at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Saturday's rout carried the energy of a afternoon shootaround in comparison to Thursday's win...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time
It wasn’t the sort of up-and-down basketball game on which Eastern Washington has built its winning streak, but the Eagles’ victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday night demonstrated that they can win another way: with toughness. Unable to score much inside all game, Eastern got key baskets...
Look: Photos of Zoom Diallo's official visit to Gonzaga
SPOKANE - Zoom Diallo was at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on Saturday night to watch the Gonzaga men's basketball team hammer Portland 115-75. The five-star Curtis High School prospect trimmed his list of potential colleges down to six earlier this week. The final six are ...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington continues Big Sky win steak, rolls Idaho 95-74
Building a lead hasn’t been so much the issue for Eastern Washington this season. Keeping one has been a much bigger problem. But it wasn’t a problem Saturday. Eastern’s men’s basketball team shot 61% from the field – including 29 of 40 inside the arc – and cruised to its fifth Big Sky victory in as many games, defeating rival Idaho 95-74 at Reese Court in Cheney.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Gilbert to enter change of plea again
SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he fired Sam Adams for ‘bullying’ female employees. Here’s what records show
The alleged workplace conduct by Sam Adams that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says prompted him to fire his senior mayoral adviser consisted of belittling, interrupting and yelling at multiple female employees in roughly a dozen instances over 16 months, public records show. The experiences left several female employees in tears,...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation
In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
