KREM2

Jun Seok Yeo added to Gonzaga men's basketball roster

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo on Monday afternoon. Yeo will be joining the men's basketball team for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Eastern Washington continues Big Sky win steak, rolls Idaho 95-74

Building a lead hasn’t been so much the issue for Eastern Washington this season. Keeping one has been a much bigger problem. But it wasn’t a problem Saturday. Eastern’s men’s basketball team shot 61% from the field – including 29 of 40 inside the arc – and cruised to its fifth Big Sky victory in as many games, defeating rival Idaho 95-74 at Reese Court in Cheney.
CHENEY, WA
kpq.com

THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
SPOKANE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gilbert to enter change of plea again

SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation

In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

