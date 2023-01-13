ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara

While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
SEATTLE, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Hoops: MLK Classic at the Showare; 8 games in Annual Showcase

(Kent, WA) The annual MLK Classic at the Showare Center featured 8 games, showcasing 16 teams. 5 games were boys and 3 girls. Below is a re-cap story, pictures, video highlights and interviews for each game. Game 1. Puyallup 65, Kentlake 44. The Puyallup Vikings and Kentlake Falcons kicked off...
KENT, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie

A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
The Stranger

The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March

Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
q13fox.com

Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal

SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
SEATTLE, WA
jalopyjournal.com

See Seattle Speed Shop!

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better community than the H.A.M.B. We look out for each other and root for one another as we push towards a common goal: get more traditional hot rods on the road. At this point, I’ve been on the H.AM.B. for nearly 15 years....
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge

4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come. 4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy