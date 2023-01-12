Read full article on original website
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
Skilled To Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth
Plumber work is in high demand. Workers with Wilbanks Electric in Corinth demonstrated some of what they do.
Family taking it upon themselves to find kidney donor
BANNER, Miss. (WTVA) - Terry Joe Blount is 63 years old and needs a living kidney donor. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in Blount's same position. The Blounts have been waiting for a kidney for six months and have now taken matters into their own hands. Small businesses...
Artwork by New Albany student to appear on special T-shirt
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Albany High School student’s artwork will appear on a special T-shirt for the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC). Ashley Castelan’s work will be featured on this year’s NMMC Hospice T-shirt, the hospital announced on Tuesday. The 10th grade student is the...
Volunteers spent MLK Day of Service at trail clean-up
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up a public trail in Tupelo. Volunteers racked leaves and picked up trash at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground along the Natchez Trace Parkway. Dan Kerber is a park ranger with the Natchez Trace Parkway...
Sorority registered new voters in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A sorority group spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping others register to vote in Clay County. The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event held at Mary Holmes College. The sorority aimed to register 100 new voters.
Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
A local park has an MLK National Service Day Cleanup event
Motorcade held in Tupelo to honor MLK's legacy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday. The motorcade began on Veterans Boulevard and ended at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Gumtree Park where a service followed. WTVA reporter Michelle Martin...
Events held at MSU in celebration of MLK Day
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held special events on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The morning began with a unity breakfast that featured Pastor Lee Brand as the keynote speaker. The Black Voices of Mississippi State University Gospel Choir performed. The event also...
West Point keeps MLK's legacy alive with annual parade
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 50 people marched together on Monday in West Point’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. The parade has been a tradition for decades. It began at Martin Luther King Street and ended at Mary Holmes College. This year’s theme was “It starts...
Rebels No. 4 in D1Baseball preseason poll
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Reigning national champions Ole Miss is No. 4 in the D1Baseball.com preseason Top 25. The website unveiled its preseason poll on Tuesday. Southern Miss is No. 18 and Alabama is No. 20. LSU is the No. 1 team, according to the website. Open this link to...
Tupelo hosts a motorcade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
