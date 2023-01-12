ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family taking it upon themselves to find kidney donor

BANNER, Miss. (WTVA) - Terry Joe Blount is 63 years old and needs a living kidney donor. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are in Blount's same position. The Blounts have been waiting for a kidney for six months and have now taken matters into their own hands. Small businesses...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Artwork by New Albany student to appear on special T-shirt

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Albany High School student’s artwork will appear on a special T-shirt for the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC). Ashley Castelan’s work will be featured on this year’s NMMC Hospice T-shirt, the hospital announced on Tuesday. The 10th grade student is the...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Volunteers spent MLK Day of Service at trail clean-up

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up a public trail in Tupelo. Volunteers racked leaves and picked up trash at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground along the Natchez Trace Parkway. Dan Kerber is a park ranger with the Natchez Trace Parkway...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Sorority registered new voters in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A sorority group spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping others register to vote in Clay County. The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event held at Mary Holmes College. The sorority aimed to register 100 new voters.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A local park has an MLK National Service Day Cleanup event

Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Motorcade held in Tupelo to honor MLK's legacy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday. The motorcade began on Veterans Boulevard and ended at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Gumtree Park where a service followed. WTVA reporter Michelle Martin...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Events held at MSU in celebration of MLK Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held special events on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The morning began with a unity breakfast that featured Pastor Lee Brand as the keynote speaker. The Black Voices of Mississippi State University Gospel Choir performed. The event also...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

West Point keeps MLK's legacy alive with annual parade

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 50 people marched together on Monday in West Point’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. The parade has been a tradition for decades. It began at Martin Luther King Street and ended at Mary Holmes College. This year’s theme was “It starts...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Rebels No. 4 in D1Baseball preseason poll

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Reigning national champions Ole Miss is No. 4 in the D1Baseball.com preseason Top 25. The website unveiled its preseason poll on Tuesday. Southern Miss is No. 18 and Alabama is No. 20. LSU is the No. 1 team, according to the website. Open this link to...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy