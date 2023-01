Competing in the Silver bracket of the American College Division at the 42nd annual Virginia Duals, Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum, Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team advanced to the final with a 28-13 triumph over Roanoke College before falling to Averett University in the championship match, 28-15. The final was a rematch of last year’s Virginia Duals championship quarterfinals, also won by the Cougars.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO