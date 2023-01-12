ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans

DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions

Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were filled with workers and suburban commuters patronizing the local retailers and restaurants. Nearly three years later, that scene is mostly gone according to three downtown Detroit business owners and entrepreneuers, who say foot traffic during the weekdays has slowed and the city’s residential density isn’t large enough to help that return.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
DETROIT, MI

