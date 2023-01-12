Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans
DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Electric vessels grab attention at the Progressive Detroit Boat Show
Making a comeback for the first time since the pandemic, the Detroit Boat Show is on full throttle at Huntington Place.
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice. A project to remove I-375 freeway and replace it with a surface level boulevard is being led by Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in partnership with the City of Detroit. The project includes three phases – study, design, and research.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
onedetroitpbs.org
Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions
Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were filled with workers and suburban commuters patronizing the local retailers and restaurants. Nearly three years later, that scene is mostly gone according to three downtown Detroit business owners and entrepreneuers, who say foot traffic during the weekdays has slowed and the city’s residential density isn’t large enough to help that return.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
With strong connection to Martin Luther King Jr., Detroit man says Movement is alive today
When Dr. Robert O. Bland is asked about important moments in his life, he sometimes pauses to collect his thoughts, which is not surprising given the richness of events he has experienced during his nearly 90 years of living. However, when Bland was recently asked to estimate the number of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
