ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1520 The Ticket

Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’

Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Vikings Exit NFL Play Offs in First Round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy