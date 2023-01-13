Read full article on original website
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’
Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Grand Jury Indicts Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -The Hennepin County Grand Jury has returned a first-degree murder indictment against a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was arraigned today in Hennepin County Court on the charges included in the indictment, which added the first-degree...
Vikings Exit NFL Play Offs in First Round
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.
