ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here’s how they’ll work

By Tori Gaines
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3yvx_0kD1k4Yn00

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver’s licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week. Newsom said the digital ID cards would arrive in “a matter of months.”

According to the Governor’s Budget Summary , the California Department of Technology is progressing on the Digital Identification project. The project is aimed at creating a single digital identifier that can be used to provide proof of identity and obtain access to state services.

When will California get digital drivers licenses?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said the rollout to pilot a secure mobile driver’s license or mDL, could come as early as late spring for a limited number of participants. The DMV said it is working with popular mobile wallet providers, including Apple and Android, to place the mDLs into their devices.

The DMV is also developing an open-source app to test alongside the mDLs. All of these pilot products will utilize the security capabilities already built into smartphones, including biometric readings or a PIN code, the DMV confirmed to KRON4.

Privacy concerns of digital identification options

Only three states across the nation currently offer and accept digital IDs: Arizona, Colorado and Maryland. In 2021, Apple announced that Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah were all in talks with the company to establish digital IDs in the tech giant’s Apple Wallets.

Apple addressed one of the privacy concerns with the digital IDs : How much information is shared when showing one? Apple said the advantage to digital IDs is that the Apple Wallet will only share the information needed for a specific interaction, and it also allows the user to choose what data is shared.

With this advantage, you may no longer have to present an ID that shows your home address to be identified by a stranger at a bar or to board a plane. And because the information is transmitted from your phone to the device of the person checking the ID, the exchange is also completely touchless.

A technology company called IDEMIA is currently working with Apple and the Transportation Security Administration to implement the use of state identification cards in Apple Wallet. A result of the effort is now some people can use their digitally-stored identification cards to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona. IDEMIA previously partnered with the TSA to provide Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) scanners to scan and authenticate IDs at airports across the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws 2023: Part 19

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 19. AB-2697Medi-Cal: community health worker services. AB-2700Transportation electrification: electrical distribution grid upgrades. AB-2711Juvenile records access. AB-2721Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation. AB-2723Animals: microchips. AB-2724Medi-Cal: alternate health care service plan. AB-2727Medi-Cal: eligibility. AB-2735Peace officers: deputy sheriffs. AB-2737Air pollution: purchase of new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today

Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California EHM Quarantine Released

In December, a Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Riverside County, California, tested positive for EHM. Four other horses were exposed. No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on the property has been released. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy