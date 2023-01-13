Montana Man Arraigned on Charges For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the end of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “President Biden’s military vaccine mandate created an unnecessary national security risk which severely impacted our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home. Biden’s vaccine mandate no longer applies to servicemembers in the Montana National Guard,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Biden’s military vaccine mandate never should have been implemented in the first place, and I’m encouraged to see it ended once and for all, even if it’s woefully overdue.”

