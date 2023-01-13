Montana Man Arraigned on Charges For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House Judiciary hears bill for certificates in ‘nonviable births’
Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, introduces a bill. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) A bill that would end up requiring a death certificate for miscarriages drew criticism that it was part of “an anti-choice” agenda, but sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, said he was willing to amend the most controversial part of the legislation.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Senate Judiciary Committee takes up court injunction bills
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) With winter approaching, one neighbor involved in a property dispute couldn’t protect a construction site because the court had issued an injunction, said Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. State statute says injunctions run...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gov. Gianforte celebrates end of military vaccine mandate
Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the end of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “President Biden’s military vaccine mandate created an unnecessary national security risk which severely impacted our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home. Biden’s vaccine mandate no longer applies to servicemembers in the Montana National Guard,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Biden’s military vaccine mandate never should have been implemented in the first place, and I’m encouraged to see it ended once and for all, even if it’s woefully overdue.”
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill proposing permanent Water Court passes committee vote
With drought and water scarcity continuing to plague the West, the Montana Legislature has tasked itself with a monumental problem: how to manage a resource no one can live without. The Senate Natural Resources Committee voted last week to advance a controversial water rights bill, after adding a handful of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigns
Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, is resigning her seat in the Legislature, she announced Saturday morning. “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Representative for House District 50, effective immediately,” she wrote in a statement. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don’t take lightly. The people I’ve met along this journey taught me so much, and I’ve developed many friendships I’ll keep with me throughout my life.”
