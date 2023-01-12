Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Tale of the Tape: Virginia Tech at No. 10 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home as they welcome their in-state rivals Virginia Tech to JPJ Arena in an ACC showdown. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff and it will be televised on ESPNU. Virginia comes into Wednesday’s game with a 13-3 record overall and a 5-2 record...
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 1/16/23
The 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up even as the transfer portal remains in full swing for the upcoming season. With that said, here are the latest Hokies' recruiting notes. 4* WR Keylen Adams. Four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Green Run HS in Virginia Beach is one...
Virginia Tech OL Silas Dzansi accepts Invitation to NFLPA Bowl
Virginia Tech Hokies Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl, according to social media. The 6-foot-5 inch 335-pound lineman will compete in the post-season bowl game on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The sixth-year Senior has been an integral part of the Hokies Offensive Line and was a Team Captain for the 2022 season.
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech Basketball's Current Offensive Issues Amidst Five-Game Losing Streak
Losers of their last five ACC contests, Virginia Tech men’s basketball is reeling and in search of answers. Some might point to last year’s squad as evidence that a turnaround is possible as the 2021-22 Hokies climbed their way out of a 2-7 ACC play hole to claim their first ever ACC Tournament championship in Brooklyn all without having to play in the opening round.
Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board
LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
WSLS
Blacksburg couple attacked by fox, woman recalls the incident
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg woman said she, her husband, and their two dogs were attacked by a fox last week when they were on an evening stroll. Hannah Benz said she was taking a walk on Lee Street in Blacksburg Friday evening when a fox came out from behind an electrical box and grabbed onto her ankle.
Board Approves Assistant Principals As Part Of Transition Planning
LOW MOOR — As part of its transition plan for the upcoming school year, the Alleghany Highlands School Board has appointed assistant principals for Alleghany High School and Covington Middle School. On Monday, the school board appointed Charity Hale and Chris Jones to serve as assistant principals at Alleghany High School. The board also appointed Marty Wood and Cindy Fox as assistant principals at Covington Middle School. The appointments are effective July 1. Each assistant principal has administrative experience that will help ensure that the transition to a fully consolidated school division in the fall of 2023 will go smoothly. Jeter-Watson, Callaghan,...
Blue Ridge Muse
On Dr. King’s birthday, I’m damn proud that I’m not White
Each year at this time, I take time to reflect on a life that has, as a man who is partially white, at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the heroic civil rights leader who gave his life for the cause of April 4th, 1968, felled by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, TN.
Katherine Doyle Serves As Priest In Charge At Emmanuel Episcopal Church In Covington
Katherine Doyle from Augusta, Ga. who is the wife of Chris Doyle, Boys Home of Virginia’s executive director, has been appointed as Priest in Charge at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Covington. Having served as an ordained minister for 11 years at an Episcopal Church in Louisville prior to moving to Covington after Chris was hired in Jan. of 2022, Katherine has high praise for the Alleghany Highlands. Katherine recalled, “I was a rector in Louisville at the St. Thomas Church for six and a half years, and I ran the youth ministry for the Dioceses of Kentucky for 10 years.” “I love the...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
WSLS
🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0