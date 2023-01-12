Are you a UK citizen interested in living permanently in America? If so, there are a few things you need to know. First and foremost, you will need to obtain a green card. This can be done through employment, family sponsorship, or investment. Once you have your green card, you will be able to live and work permanently in the United States. However, there are a few other things to keep in mind if you want to make the move to America permanent. This blog will guide you through everything you need to know about obtaining a green card and living permanently in the United States as a UK citizen.

3 DAYS AGO