Business is trusted most in a polarized world, report says
In a survey conducted in 28 countries, 62% of respondents see business as both competent and ethical, compared with 51% for governments and 50% for the media.
Salary range disclosures backfire after government push
Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.
rv-pro.com
General RV Partnering with RV Renovation Expert at Tampa Show
General RV will partner with do-it-yourself RV renovator and social media influencer, The Flipping Nomad, for informational seminars during the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow next week at the Florida State Fairgrounds. These seminars will help campers find ways to elevate and refurbish their RVs no matter their budget. Known on...
iheart.com
The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER
2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
rv-pro.com
Cummins Issues Update on California Regs
Cummins sent the following statement to the RV Industry Association regarding regulations proposed in California regarding small, off-road engines. These regulations would have an effect on generators. In fall of 2022, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) confirmed amendments to the Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) regulation, which applies to all...
smallbiztrends.com
Grants Up to $50,000 Available for Businesses Across the U.S.
Small business grants can help entrepreneurs achieve a huge range of goals, from energy upgrades to hosting special events. Amounts for these grants can also vary widely depending on what each program aims to provide. This week, cities and local organizations announced grant programs with a huge range of purposes and available funds. Read on for a full list.
digg.com
America's Favorite Gas Stations, Ranked
From average gas bills to how many minutes they'd go out of the way to fill up at a particular gas station, here are America's favorite, and least favorite, places to fill up the tank. Payless Power surveyed 1,011 Americans about their gas station preferences, asking them about brand loyalty...
Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Be Harder Than You Think
The Department of Energy has canceled the proposed purchase of 3 million barrels of crude oil to add to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve because the price was too high or the sale failed to meet other requirements.
Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping
If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.
North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.
Carscoops
The Complete List Of Eligible Cars For The $7,500 EV Tax Credit
The Internal Revenue Service has released a preliminary list of electric vehicles that qualify for the U.S. federal government’s tax incentives for clean vehicles. Inconsistencies and oddities, though, were immediately noticed by readers that may disadvantage some automakers, such as Tesla. The automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, wrote on Twitter...
NPR
'It's like gold': Onions now cost more than meat in the Philippines
A pound of red onions now costs more than a pound of beef in the Philippines. It's a problem because onions are a staple in Filipino cuisine. The country is facing a national onion shortage as inflation hikes prices and climate change continues to wreak havoc on crops. As of...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Live Permanently in America as a UK Citizen
Are you a UK citizen interested in living permanently in America? If so, there are a few things you need to know. First and foremost, you will need to obtain a green card. This can be done through employment, family sponsorship, or investment. Once you have your green card, you will be able to live and work permanently in the United States. However, there are a few other things to keep in mind if you want to make the move to America permanent. This blog will guide you through everything you need to know about obtaining a green card and living permanently in the United States as a UK citizen.
