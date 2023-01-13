CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault on Oct. 15, 2022. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her. Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO