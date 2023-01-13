Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
WCNC
Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault on Oct. 15, 2022. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her. Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.
WBTV
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juvenile suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on Monday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), police received a kidnapping call for service around 6:15 p.m. The caller said that her vehicle was stolen with her child inside.
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling...
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
'It’s very scary' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte since Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lives of three people were lost to gun violence in Charlotte over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings all within a few days of each other. Two of those shootings were in east Charlotte. This is an area where families with...
WBTV
Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road. Mario Zambrano died at the scene. Detectives said the man suffered the...
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 […]
WBTV
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
qcnews.com
1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say
Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37...
CMPD searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at south Charlotte bus stops
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a man they think has been involved in “suspicious activity” around school bus stops in the south Charlotte area. Detectives described the man as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic male who has been...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official details start of Title IX reform as trial looms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The actions of Myers Park High School administrators and officers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the wake of a student’s reported rape will go on trial Tuesday. The case involves a student who reported being forced into the woods adjacent to the school’s campus and...
WBTV
Police Chief: Fire that destroyed former school administration building set accidentally by juveniles
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief. “My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
WBTV
Suspect in custody after firing shot in presence of officers, leading chase across state line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing a shot in the presence of officers and leading an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night. According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and...
Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
Comments / 0