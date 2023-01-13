ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault on Oct. 15, 2022. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her. Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following an industrial accident at a construction site in Belmont on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Belmont Police Department, the accident happened around 3:31 p.m. on Nixon Road. Mario Zambrano died at the scene. Detectives said the man suffered the...
BELMONT, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy