Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
IGN
Alphadia Neo - Official Trailer
Learn about the story, get a peek at the world, meet the characters Alt, Souffle, Enah, and Carlo, and take a glimpse at their resonant skills, as well as the fishing activity in this trailer for the fantasy RPG Alphadia Neo. Alphadia Neo is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile.
Damson Idris Responds To ‘Miserable People’ Trolling Him Since Going Public With Lori Harvey Relationship
Damson Idris was clearly very excited to go public with his new relationship, but fans can't help but troll him for not knowing how to act.
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
IGN
The Mandolorian Season 3 Trailer and Poster Out With Din Djarin and Grogu; Bad Batch to Get More Star Wars Connections and More
The Mandalorian is back with its way, as Lucasfilms unveil the Season 3 trailer involving the two main protagonists in Din Djarin and Grogu. Following the events of the previous season, the duo is reunited, which seems to be the overarching theme of the upcoming season, which will begin streaming on Disney+ from March 1. Both Din Djarin and Grogu will be taking part in new adventures involving the Mandalore, and other foes that might come along their way. Check out the trailer down below:
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
IGN
How to Watch The Last of Us TV Show in the UK (Without HBO Max)
The Last of Us HBO series is getting rave reviews, and we even gave Season 1 an excellent 9/10 in our latest review. If you've been wondering how you'll be able to watch it (considering we can't get HBO Max in the UK), then wonder no longer. Like its other big shows (such as House of the Dragon), you'll be able to catch the entire HBO The Last of Us series on Sky and its associate streaming service NOW in the UK.
IGN
The Last of Us: Where to Watch, How Joel Will Be Different in the Show and More
HBO’s The Last of Us has come out with its first episode this week. According to IGN’s review of the show, it is a “breathtaking” adaptation of the video game’s story. The show premiered on Sunday, January 15, and if you are wondering where to catch up with the episode, we will explain it in this article.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 1: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? We've gathered images from the series premiere and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN
Glass Onion: Janelle Monáe Reveals How the Andi Twist Was Cleverly Hidden
The following article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. If you haven’t caught up with the film already, check out our spoiler-free review of the film here. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, came out on Netflix on December 23, 2022. It stars Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Daniel Craig in leading roles. As a Knives Out film, it contains a lot of mystery elements that keeps viewers on their toes.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Home' Teaser Trailer
Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser trailer. The upcoming Marvel movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
The Last of Us: Series Premiere Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode one of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Within the first minute of HBO's The Last of Us, it’s immediately clear that this series isn't going to be a straightforward 1-1 adaptation of the beloved video game. Its cold opening builds out the story behind the origin of the virus that will act as a catalyst for everything else to come in a talk show scene more akin in tone to something out of showrunner Craig Mazin's Chernobyl. It sets the stage perfectly for newcomers - giving all-too-relatable pandemic context - while also providing nourishment for viewers well-versed in the game. It’s an ethos repeated throughout the series premiere, which acts as a brilliant new entry point into the world of The Last of Us.
Comments / 0