NBC News

Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces

Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit

Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

NYC man: Miami Lyft driver disappears with $50K worth in jewelry, clothes

MIAMI - A New York City-based designer flew into Miami last week with designs to show his new collection to potential clients, but after taking Lyft to his hotel in South Beach, McKenzie Liautaud arrived to a nightmare scenario."I have not slept," said Liautaud.He left luggage in the trunk of his Lyft ride.  It contained expensive jewelry and clothes, items he said were worth more than $50,000. "It's hard to have this conversation because I'm telling you 50,000, but it could be much more," Liautaud explained.Liautaud arrived so excited to show off his new designer collection to sell to clients in Miami. "I'm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
floridapolitics.com

Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities

Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination

Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodgressing.com

Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants

Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach

There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State

Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
MIAMI, FL
