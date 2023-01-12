Read full article on original website
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
NBC News
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
calleochonews.com
7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit
Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
WSVN-TV
South Floridians pay tribute to MLK’s legacy with parades, day of service events
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community banded together on Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day as parades and day of service events across South Florida paid tribute to the legendary civil rights activist. 7News cameras captured a large crowd as they lined a parade route along Northwest 54th Street...
NYC man: Miami Lyft driver disappears with $50K worth in jewelry, clothes
MIAMI - A New York City-based designer flew into Miami last week with designs to show his new collection to potential clients, but after taking Lyft to his hotel in South Beach, McKenzie Liautaud arrived to a nightmare scenario."I have not slept," said Liautaud.He left luggage in the trunk of his Lyft ride. It contained expensive jewelry and clothes, items he said were worth more than $50,000. "It's hard to have this conversation because I'm telling you 50,000, but it could be much more," Liautaud explained.Liautaud arrived so excited to show off his new designer collection to sell to clients in Miami. "I'm...
floridapolitics.com
Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities
Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
Miami New Times
Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination
Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
foodgressing.com
Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants
Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
WSVN-TV
Residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward, Miami-Dade forecast to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
islandernews.com
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach
There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
Florida man uses stapler in attempt to rob Publix
MIAMI, Fla. [WFLA] — A Florida man is behind bars after he tried to rob a Publix in Miami with a stapler. Patrick Abbott, 31, entered the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard, gave an employee a note stating he had a gun, and told her to put money in a bag.
wlrn.org
Urban boundary move will place warehouses on a channel vital for Everglades and Biscayne Bay, officials say
Late last year, just before Miami-Dade County Commissioners made the controversial decision to move the urban boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for a warehouse complex in South Dade, former chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz lectured opponents at the crowded commission chambers. “It is not environmentally...
Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State
Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
insideradio.com
Ninoska Pérez Castellón Latest ‘Radio Mambi’ Host To Exit As New Ownership Takes Over.
Another personality has exited “Radio Mambi” WAQI Miami (710) as “Ninoska en Mambi” host Ninoska Pérez Castellón resigns from the station. Her exit comes shortly after the newly formed Latino Media Network closed on the $60 million purchase of WAQI and 17 other stations from TelevisaUnivision.
