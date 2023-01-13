Read full article on original website
Owensboro Shoney’s closes doors
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Shoney’s on Frederica Street in Owensboro has closed. Their Facebook page shows they are permanently closed, and there is no answer on their phone number. An employee told 14 News they were given one day’s notice before losing their job. The employee tells...
Sturgis making changes to utility policies
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis residents, changes are coming to your utilities. The City of Sturgis says beginning February 1, their cutoff policy is changing. They say if you are a month behind your services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice that you received.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations. Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city. Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an...
Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There are several events planned Monday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Henderson’s Human Rights Commission is holding an event and noon. It’s at Henderson First United Methodist Church. Officials say the theme is “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of...
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
Escaped Webster Co. inmate found and arrested
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the missing Webster County Detention Center inmate has been found and arrested by Morganfield Police. Troopers had previously said that around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail. According to the jail website, Harper was arrested in...
Brothers Underwater Recovery to pull several cars from Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Brothers Underwater Recovery say they will be getting several cars out of the Ohio River Tuesday morning. The company says they have found a fairly new truck and a couple old cars on the Indiana side of the river straight across from Uniontown, Kentucky.
USI and UE host memorial events in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana hosted a memorial luncheon in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and producer of the feature film Till, Keith Beauchamp, was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. Beauchamp says the lynching of Emmett Till, and the...
Trailer theft at Camilla’s Closet on Green River Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and the owners of Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road are looking for a man they say stole their trailer. The owners say the trailer was abandoned after the contents had been stolen. They say they use the trailer to take clothes to their...
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say suspected meth...
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
Bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday in Evansville. Police say a school bus hit a man riding a bicycle at Louisiana and Mary Streets. They say the man was killed. Police Sgt. Anna Gray tells us they are looking for...
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa. They say one person was hurt. Crews were on scene for at least an hour.
Police: Driver drinking vodka crashes into ditch, passenger calls 911
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after Madisonville Police say he drove his car into a ditch. It happened in the area of Whittington Drive and Commerce late Monday afternoon. Police say there were several calls about the car in the ditch, and while they were...
EFD: Attic fire on Bell Ave. displaces two adults and one child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says the responded to a fire on Bell Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release, a small fire was found in the attic of the home after an occupant called 911 saying they smelled smoke. Officials with EFD say the fire...
Stens Corporation leaving Jasper
Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 70 jobs are leaving Jasper. A spokesperson tells us The Stens Corporation will no longer have a Jasper location. Arrowhead Engineering announced Monday they are opening a new warehouse in Portland, Tennessee, that will create 400 jobs in July. Officials say the Jasper location is...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It took 15 minutes for a jury to convict James A. Cox of molesting a child in Gibson County. That’s according to Prosecutor Michael Cochren who also says Cox admitted to the additional count of being a repeat sex offender. Prosecutor Cochren says Cox...
