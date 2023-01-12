ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Illinois man sentenced to prison after coercing and enticing Massachusetts minor less than two months after prison release

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison for defrauding people out of over $1.1 million in series of scams

BOSTON – A Bristol County man was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for his role in a series of scams targeting individuals in the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 30-year-old Francis Okafor of Taunton was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. Okafor was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,130,285. In August 2022, Okafor pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence

BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash

TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City Council, State of Massachusetts, approve major changes to Taunton Charter, now in the voter’s hands

Taunton, MA – On Saturday, Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced that prior to leaving office Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill providing for a revised Charter for the City of Taunton. The revised version of the Charter was approved by the Taunton City Council and passed by both houses of the Massachusetts Legislature before being signed by the Governor. The final step towards adoption of the proposed Charter now sits with the citizens of Taunton when it goes for a final vote of approval at the November 2023 election.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather

Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy