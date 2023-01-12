Illinois man sentenced to prison after coercing and enticing Massachusetts minor less than two months after prison release

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sentenced to prison for defrauding people out of over $1.1 million in series of scams
BOSTON – A Bristol County man was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for his role in a series of scams targeting individuals in the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 30-year-old Francis Okafor of Taunton was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. Okafor was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,130,285. In August 2022, Okafor pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence
BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash
TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
fallriverreporter.com
City Council, State of Massachusetts, approve major changes to Taunton Charter, now in the voter’s hands
Taunton, MA – On Saturday, Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced that prior to leaving office Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill providing for a revised Charter for the City of Taunton. The revised version of the Charter was approved by the Taunton City Council and passed by both houses of the Massachusetts Legislature before being signed by the Governor. The final step towards adoption of the proposed Charter now sits with the citizens of Taunton when it goes for a final vote of approval at the November 2023 election.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating reported late-night armed robbery in south end
Fall River Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a call came in for a robbery that took place at knifepoint. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Stevens Street for the alleged robbery. Upon arrival, officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Two people injured, one reportedly rescued, after car versus pole crash on Route 6
Police and fire departments responded to a serious crash Sunday morning that reportedly injured multiple people. Just before 8:30 a.m., a call came into dispatch for a car versus pole crash in the area of 710 State Road (Route 6) in Dartmouth. According to scanner transmissions, bystanders removed a person...
fallriverreporter.com
Family, police, looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old Fall River man
A family is concerned as a Fall River man has been missing for days and they are worried that something may have happened to him. 26-year-old Saul Valadez has not been seen since he was on Mulberry Street on January 9th of this year. Saul’s sister Karla stated that they...
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
fallriverreporter.com
16-year-old Bristol County student killed in crash being remembered as fun-loving free spirit, friends launch campaign
A 16-year-old Bristol County student who died Sunday in a tragic car crash is being remembered. Dylan Quinn passed away after a crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Route 79 in Berkley. Those who knew Dylan were shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of someone so young. His friends...
fallriverreporter.com
Here are the top 10 restaurants in Fall River for 2023 according to Tripadvisor, what are yours?
Everyone has their favorite local restaurants. Everyone also has their particular tastes. It is what makes the world go round and keeps different types of eateries in business. Options in Fall River are plenty from Chinese to Portuguese to Polish to Mexican. Here are the top 10 restaurants in Fall...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River looking for volunteers to help elderly and disabled residents during wintry weather
Wintry weather can cause a host of problems, especially for the elderly and disabled. The City of Fall River is looking for volunteers to help ease those burdens. During each snowstorm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from elderly and disabled residents who need help with shoveling. At this time, the City does not have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
fallriverreporter.com
Two transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries after crash on Route 79
Both fire and police departments responded Sunday morning to a serious single-vehicle crash on Route 79. According to Chief Scott Fournier, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 75 Myrick Street (Route 79). Upon arrival, first responders found...
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
