Illinois man sentenced to prison after coercing and enticing Massachusetts minor less than two months after prison release

Taunton, MA – On Saturday, Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced that prior to leaving office Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill providing for a revised Charter for the City of Taunton. The revised version of the Charter was approved by the Taunton City Council and passed by both houses of the Massachusetts Legislature before being signed by the Governor. The final step towards adoption of the proposed Charter now sits with the citizens of Taunton when it goes for a final vote of approval at the November 2023 election.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO