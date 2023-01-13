Read full article on original website
How people of faith can respond to our broken health system [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we speak with G. Scott Morris, a physician and ordained minister who has dedicated his career to treating patients with chronic conditions at Church Health. He shares his experiences working with individuals to improve their health through better nutrition and physical activity, and discusses the potential for these lifestyle changes to prevent and manage chronic conditions. Join us as we explore how people of faith can take an active role in addressing the challenges of our broken health system and improving health outcomes for all.
Finding purpose: How physicians can craft meaningful careers in medicine [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we speak with David Danhauer, a seasoned pediatrician and former CMIO. Throughout his career, he has had the opportunity to gain a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as he approaches retirement, he reflects on his journey with gratitude. He shares his insights on what it takes to create a fulfilling and meaningful career in medicine, drawing on his experiences running his own clinic, collaborating with peers at the national level, and serving as chairperson of the HIMSS physician group. Listen in as he offers valuable advice for fellow physicians looking to make a positive impact in their profession.
A physician shows incredible strength and resilience in an emotional moment [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we follow Houda Bouhmam, a radiology resident, as she struggles to deliver the devastating news to a patient that there is no cure for their disease. Despite the emotional toll it takes on her, Houda perseveres and shares the difficult news, shining a light on the strength and resilience of health care workers. Tune in to hear Houda’s powerful story.
Lean on me: the power of human connection and the support of a caring doctor
Sometimes in our lives, we all have pain, and we all have sorrow. But if we are wise, we know that there’s always a tomorrow. Lean on me when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your friend; I’ll help you carry on,. for it won’t be...
