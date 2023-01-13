Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we speak with David Danhauer, a seasoned pediatrician and former CMIO. Throughout his career, he has had the opportunity to gain a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as he approaches retirement, he reflects on his journey with gratitude. He shares his insights on what it takes to create a fulfilling and meaningful career in medicine, drawing on his experiences running his own clinic, collaborating with peers at the national level, and serving as chairperson of the HIMSS physician group. Listen in as he offers valuable advice for fellow physicians looking to make a positive impact in their profession.

17 HOURS AGO