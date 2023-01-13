ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
$20K lottery ticket sold in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mega Millions winner in Maine isn’t the only one with something to celebrate. Two $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana, including one in Princeton. Lottery officials say two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of...
PRINCETON, IN
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Nearly half of Ky. counties at low COVID community level

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map that was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether...
KENTUCKY STATE
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck

Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck

WKU will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers

Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

