Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
14news.com
$20K lottery ticket sold in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mega Millions winner in Maine isn’t the only one with something to celebrate. Two $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana, including one in Princeton. Lottery officials say two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of...
WBKO
Chicken owners see demand for farm fresh eggs amid egg price increases
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - The price of eggs have increased dramatically over the past year which has left some consumers wondering if owning their own chicken for eggs would be finically beneficial. One year ago, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $1.92. Now, the...
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
kentuckytoday.com
Nearly half of Ky. counties at low COVID community level
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map that was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Kentucky Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
It's time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. If you are like me, you have a ton of stuff you don't use that you can quickly sell at a yard/garage sale or, better yet give to charity. Goodwill is where we have always given the things we no longer use...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Med Center Heath and WBKO present the Health and Wellness Expo. The latest news and weather. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck goes to Franklin for a Meet and Greet. Updated: 6 hours ago. The latest news and weather. WKU will be...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
How Are Doctors Navigating Kentucky’s Vague Medical Marijuana Executive Order?
Doctors are telling medical marijuana patients they could face ramifications from drug tests or in child custody cases.
WKYT 27
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
