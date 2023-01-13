'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson 02:43

BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.

A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.

The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.

The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday.

"I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.

Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on celebration.

RC Walbrooke was one of 20 lucky customers to win free Raising Canes for a year.

He said his order will remain the same.

"Box combo, no coleslaw, extra toast, got to get the sweet tea," Walbrooke said. "That's what I know."

Raising Canes, approaching 700 restaurants in the United States and Guam, is now hyper-focused on expanding throughout the Northeast.

"We've been planning this for a while," said Dustin Shearer, VP of Restaurants. "We love college towns. Towson is fantastic. It's the first restaurant opening in Maryland."

Customers Sam and Dan were the customers in the store.

"We got a tent and set it up yesterday at noon and we just camped out in the tent," they said. "It's been pretty much 24 hours at this point, pretty cold out."

They say it was all worth it to taste those signature chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast and don't forget the iconic Cane's sauce.

"My parents live in Decatur, Texas right now and this is all we eat, Cane's chicken," Sam said. "When we found out they were starting a location in Towson it was a no-brainer."

Operators say they are excited to be here in the Towson community and ready to make an impact.

Raising Cane's donated $1,000 to the Towson High School Booster Club, helping them pay for uniforms and equipment for the school's extracurricular activities.

You can visit Raising Cane's Sunday through Thursday at 10 a.m. through midnight, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.