HOPE ONE is Bringing a Back to Health Event to Phillipsburg

By Danielle DeGerolamo
 4 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Parent to Parent has launched their Warren County Hope One Initiative for 2023 and is bringing the van to Phillipsburg on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The van will arrive in Phillipsburg at the Firth Youth Center for a Back to Health event beginning at 2:00 PM. The event will conclude at 5:00 PM.

When: Monday, January 16, 2022

Time: 2-5:00 PM

Where: Firth Youth Center, 108 Fleming Drive Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

RECOVERY HAPPENS

Debi Natale and Helen Carey, co-directors, started Parent to Parent Addiction Services Inc. in Warren County in 2014 to fill the gap they saw in Warren County, NJ to help other families and individuals who seek recovery.

The Parent to Parent, Inc. model was founded over twenty years ago in South Jersey by four women, of which three lost their sons to heroin overdoses. Natale and Carey partnered with them to bring similar services to Warren County and surrounding areas.

Parent to Parent's (P2P) Mobile Outreach van offers same day straight to treatment services, harm reduction, narcan trainings, Warren County resources and mental health referrals. View their calendar for the full van schedule.

Hope One in collaboration with the County of Warren, Warren County Sheriff, Prosecutor and Police departments offer free narcan trainings (walk up, get trained, leave with a nasal spray kit), Warren County resources, recovery coaches and offer help to loved ones or anyone suffering from substance use wanting to go to straight to treatment.

ABOUT PARENT TO PARENT (P2P)

The staff and volunteers of Parent to Parent pride themselves on many success stories with individuals now living in long term recovery. They answer every phone call and email the same day. Helen also responds to those grieving a loss from substance abuse to offer support.

Support is available to Phillipsburg residents who are looking for recovery options, sober living support, mental health referrals, grieving and advocacy support groups to name just a few of the many services they provide.

Parent to Parent has offices in Washington, NJ, but can be reached at 908-223-1951 or by email.

